Make Meat Dishes Even Better: Ask Your Butcher This One Question

Try to shop during slower times when you know you want to engage your butcher in a little culinary conversation. It will just be harder for them to share the breadth of their expertise under the pressure of a winding line. "How would you prepare this?" is a perfectly reasonable thing to ask at those quieter times, and it opens the door for as detailed an explanation that they may be able to share. Follow up with further questions if you're looking for specifics. It's one thing to learn that some hunk of meat is best roasted. It's another to glean for how long, how hot, and with what enhancing herbs.

One may not know that a bone-in pork loin transforms into an impressive crown roast without first asking their butcher about its possibilities, for example. Only after you inquire about what might at first look like a rack of ribs to toss on the grill will you learn that a butcher can likely trim and tie the swine into a more regal shape for you right there on site. On the less elaborate side, a butcher will also be able to tell you what to do with something like the Denver steaks that may be new to your vocabulary, or how to get tougher (and often cheaper) cuts nice and tender. The ability to get real-time answers is just one of the many reasons it's always better to visit an actual butcher than to avail yourself of the grocery world's less personal options.