Ask Your Butcher For This Affordable, Buttery Beef Cut With Rich Marbling
When you hit up your local butcher shop, you likely already have your favorite go-to steak in mind. If it's a higher-end cut, you're not afraid to pay a pretty penny for it (wagyu beef fans, we're looking at you). Next time you're at the butcher shop, however, switch it up and try a cut you might not have heard of before: Denver steak (it doesn't have anything to do with The Mile High City, it's just what a marketing team decided). Chefs agree, the Denver steak is one of the best cuts you can buy.
Denver steaks come from the serratus ventralis muscle, an area under the cow's shoulder blade. This area of the cow doesn't get a ton of use, which makes the Denver steak (your butcher might also call it a "chuck under blade" steak) a pretty tender cut, similar to filet migno. Additionally, its rich marbling offers a buttery mouthfeel and deep flavor that's similar to what you experience with a ribeye. It's a flavorful steak cut that doesn't break the bank; we did some price comparisons from premium online steak shops and found that Denver steaks are typically priced around $20 per pound while filet mignon is priced around $35 per pound.
Tips and tricks to make the most of Denver steak
Ready to give Denver steak a try? To maximize the cut's flavor and buttery goodness, cook your steak with medium-high or high heat. This lets a nice Maillard reaction take place on the outside, creating a delicious crust with a hint of crunch while the inside remains tender. To facilitate the formation of a crust, thoroughly dry your Denver steak before it hits the heat (you can use a few bunched-up paper towels to get the job done).
While a marinade isn't necessary with Denver steaks, it can add a nice punch of flavor. Try marinating with soy sauce and lemon juice for a super-tender steak with a light burst of citrus, or try a chipotle marinade with adobo sauce and lime juice for a spicy twist. After you've grilled or pan-fried your Denver steak to perfection, you've got options when it comes to enjoying it. It's one of the best cuts of steak for making sandwiches, so slice it thin on a roll with your favorite cheese for a super-tender cheesesteak. It's also great on its own, on top of a salad, or even alongside eggs for a protein-packed breakfast.