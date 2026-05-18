Ask Your Butcher For This Affordable, Buttery Beef Cut With Rich Marbling

When you hit up your local butcher shop, you likely already have your favorite go-to steak in mind. If it's a higher-end cut, you're not afraid to pay a pretty penny for it (wagyu beef fans, we're looking at you). Next time you're at the butcher shop, however, switch it up and try a cut you might not have heard of before: Denver steak (it doesn't have anything to do with The Mile High City, it's just what a marketing team decided). Chefs agree, the Denver steak is one of the best cuts you can buy.

Denver steaks come from the serratus ventralis muscle, an area under the cow's shoulder blade. This area of the cow doesn't get a ton of use, which makes the Denver steak (your butcher might also call it a "chuck under blade" steak) a pretty tender cut, similar to filet migno. Additionally, its rich marbling offers a buttery mouthfeel and deep flavor that's similar to what you experience with a ribeye. It's a flavorful steak cut that doesn't break the bank; we did some price comparisons from premium online steak shops and found that Denver steaks are typically priced around $20 per pound while filet mignon is priced around $35 per pound.