Even if you love sweet potatoes as a creamy, reliable side dish, the versatility these starchy vegetables pose in terms of preparation may cause you to feel overwhelmed at times. However, you can minimize the decision fatigue that often comes with preparing these sweet-tasting spuds by solidifying the best oven temperature for roasting. Whether you're preparing sweet potatoes whole, halved, or cubed, there are many ways to cook them in your oven. For oven-baked sweet potatoes with the creamiest texture through and through, choose a higher roasting temperature between 400 and 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once you know how to select the best sweet potatoes from the supermarket, finding the most worthwhile way to cook these starchy foods depends on how you prepare them. For whole sweet potatoes that exude perfectly crispy skin and extra sweet flesh, aim for an internal temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit. To do so, fork your spuds and then microwave them whole for 5 minutes before baking them in a 425-degree oven for 1 hour.

By par-cooking sweet potatoes in your microwave and then roasting them at a high temperature in your oven, their starches slowly gelatinize and result in an extra creamy texture. Sure enough, your microwave helps recreate a more low-and-slow cooking method by softening the insides of your spuds before roasting. In turn, finishing your sweet potatoes in an oven set to 425 degrees Fahrenheit helps caramelize the exterior more effectively.