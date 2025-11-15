Here's How To Choose The Absolute Best Sweet Potatoes This Fall

From sweet potato soup to crispy sweet potato fries, nothing feels more nourishing than this root vegetable rich in vitamin C once the cooler weather hits. Picking out the best sweet potatoes, however, can be a bit tricky, as they come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Chowhound spoke with Nisha Vora, founder of the vegan cooking site Rainbow Plant Life, to get some tips on what to look out for when picking out sweet potatoes at the supermarket. She exclusively told us that the most important thing to look for is potatoes that are more or less uniform in size. "When sweet potatoes are of a similar size, they'll cook at a similar rate," she says. "Whereas if you get a hodgepodge of sizes, some sweet potatoes will cook through well before the rest are done cooking."

Vora also recommends thinking ahead to your sweet potato prep, specifically cutting them, and considering the type of potato shape that lends itself to a less awkward experience on the cutting board. "It's easier to cut sweet potatoes when neither end is way thicker or thinner than the other," she says. The best sweet potatoes should feel firm and not soft. If they feel limp at all, that is a sign they are starting to go bad. "If a sweet potato looks as if it's started to dry out, or is spongy or has any visible mold, you should stay away," says Vora.