The Luscious Sweet Potato Cooking Method You've Been Overlooking
Let's be real — you can't go wrong with potatoes. From french fries to twice-baked potatoes to a perfectly browned mashed-potato-topped shepherd's pie, spuds make everything better. If you've ever tried fondant potatoes — a fancy potato side dish that's super buttery, crispy on the outside, and tender on the inside — you know just how glorious a humble potato can be. Recently, we discovered you can use the fondant potato technique with sweet potatoes. It's simple and delicious, as the high cooking temperature (we're talking 500 degrees Fahrenheit) allows sugars in sweet potatoes to caramelize, creating a sweet, salty, tender dish that will have you reaching for one helping after another.
There are a few different methods you can use to create crispy, tender fondant sweet potatoes. First, get them started on the stovetop in an oven-safe pan. Sear the potatoes with a heavy dose of melted butter (dry the potatoes first to ensure a crispy crust). Next, pour your favorite broth or stock into the pan before popping it into the oven, where they'll finish by roasting to perfection. If you'd rather use the oven for the full recipe, give the potatoes a flip about halfway through cooking so both sides develop a golden-brown crust.
More tips for creating showstopping fondant potatoes
You've chosen your method, you've got the basics down — now, it's time to take your fondant sweet potatoes to the next level. While most recipes use butter to get a crisp sear on your sweet potatoes, it's not your only option. You can also try olive oil or an out-of-the-box option for more flavor, like beef tallow or duck fat.
Feel free to take some liberties when adding broth or stock to your sweet potatoes. While a store-bought version works fine, you can seriously boost the flavor by putting some time into creating homemade stock. It may sound intimidating, but making perfect chicken stock is actually pretty easy, and a big batch can easily be stored in the freezer for future use.
Finally, add aromatics to help infuse herby flavors into your sweet potatoes, which can elevate both the taste and smell while they bake. Rosemary is a great choice, but it's not your only option. You can also load up on garlic, add thyme, or use oregano to create an Italian twist. If you feel so inclined, top your sweet potatoes off with chopped walnuts or pecans. No matter what combination of ingredients you use, it's tough to go wrong when it comes to sweet potatoes. And this version hits the mark with both creaminess and crispiness.