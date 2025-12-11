The Luscious Sweet Potato Cooking Method You've Been Overlooking

You've chosen your method, you've got the basics down — now, it's time to take your fondant sweet potatoes to the next level. While most recipes use butter to get a crisp sear on your sweet potatoes, it's not your only option. You can also try olive oil or an out-of-the-box option for more flavor, like beef tallow or duck fat.

Feel free to take some liberties when adding broth or stock to your sweet potatoes. While a store-bought version works fine, you can seriously boost the flavor by putting some time into creating homemade stock. It may sound intimidating, but making perfect chicken stock is actually pretty easy, and a big batch can easily be stored in the freezer for future use.

Finally, add aromatics to help infuse herby flavors into your sweet potatoes, which can elevate both the taste and smell while they bake. Rosemary is a great choice, but it's not your only option. You can also load up on garlic, add thyme, or use oregano to create an Italian twist. If you feel so inclined, top your sweet potatoes off with chopped walnuts or pecans. No matter what combination of ingredients you use, it's tough to go wrong when it comes to sweet potatoes. And this version hits the mark with both creaminess and crispiness.