One Ingredient Gives Your Fried Rice The Best Flavor And Texture

Butter's low smoke point means you need to work quickly when putting this dish together to avoid getting burned veggies or scorched rice. That means everything you intend to add to this dish should be prepared and ready to go before you start cooking. Dice up your veggies, shred or cube your protein, and measure out any fancy ingredients you'd like to add to your fried rice.

It's also a good idea to cook your ingredients in a specific order. Add a little butter to the pan for each new ingredient since the previous ingredient soaks up a lot of that fatty goodness. Start by scrambling your eggs, then add veggies, reserving the rice for just the last five minutes of the cooking process. This ensures there's enough fresh butter for each ingredient to become fully coated and cook for the right length of time, which prevents each layer of food from burning or becoming overcooked.

The only caveat to this process is if you're using an ingredient that requires special treatment, such as mushrooms. Since mushrooms let off a ton of water when cooking, it's best to start them off first, or even cook them in another pan. Consider this for each ingredient you intend to use in fried rice; most foods are delicious cooked in butter, but some may need their own cooking vessel or some extra attention.