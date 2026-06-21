Collectible Canned Soup Memorabilia Is A Real Thing: Here Are The 9 Most Valuable Ones We Found

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Collector's items are everywhere you look. While some more common collections include stamps, coins, or sports memorabilia, there's another niche with some pricey items up for grabs: canned soup. Canned soup memorabilia can include anything from vintage soup cans to rare-find paintings or even items once used by soup factory owners.

Campbell's soup, the brand known for popularizing condensed soup, has a big following of collectors. There are even Facebook groups available for those interested in sharing their collectibles, getting price checks on items, or looking for help with restoring vintage pieces. The biggest surprise is how much some items cost. For example, there are paintings worth upward of $30,000 and vintage, unopened soup cans going for more than $1,000.

Chowhound checked eBay to find the priciest vintage items currently for sale, and only pulled from sellers with a 100% positivity rating. If you're a vintage soup memorabilia collector (specifically Campbell's, though there is a Heinz collectible on the list) with money to burn, then you're in the right place.