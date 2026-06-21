Collectible Canned Soup Memorabilia Is A Real Thing: Here Are The 9 Most Valuable Ones We Found
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Collector's items are everywhere you look. While some more common collections include stamps, coins, or sports memorabilia, there's another niche with some pricey items up for grabs: canned soup. Canned soup memorabilia can include anything from vintage soup cans to rare-find paintings or even items once used by soup factory owners.
Campbell's soup, the brand known for popularizing condensed soup, has a big following of collectors. There are even Facebook groups available for those interested in sharing their collectibles, getting price checks on items, or looking for help with restoring vintage pieces. The biggest surprise is how much some items cost. For example, there are paintings worth upward of $30,000 and vintage, unopened soup cans going for more than $1,000.
Chowhound checked eBay to find the priciest vintage items currently for sale, and only pulled from sellers with a 100% positivity rating. If you're a vintage soup memorabilia collector (specifically Campbell's, though there is a Heinz collectible on the list) with money to burn, then you're in the right place.
Andy Warhol Campbell's Soup sketches and paintings
Andy Warhol was an artist best known for his colorful pop art, and Campbell's was a big inspiration for some of his creations. Starting in 1962, Warhol created a series of soup can paintings, one of which is for sale on Warhol and Friends for $55,000. Besides the paintings, other Andy Warhol pieces are also going for thousands, such as a framed pop art Campbell's shopping bag listed at $9,800 through Chairish.
Vintage Campbell's Soup collectible wagon
As far as unique finds go, this $4,300 vintage Campbell's collectible wagon from eBay is one of the best. Reportedly, only three were ever made. It stands 3 feet high and still has its handle and yolk fully attached.
1960s Campbell's Souper Dress
Campbell's used paper dresses for brand promotion during the 1960s. So, for the souper fan, this 1960s Campbell's Souper Dress is worth the purchase (despite its $2,750 price tag on eBay). Another dress in the collection was sold to the Smithsonian. This dress has never been worn and has been preserved in a temperature-controlled environment with minimal light, plus it has no discoloration on the label.
1983 Andy Warhol Campbell's apron
This one isn't a framed piece of art, but it's still an Andy Warhol-inspired collectible. Considering this 1983 Campbell's Soup apron is listed for $2,500 on eBay, it's not one of the best aprons for everyday use, but it's perfect for the right collector. It features a large Campbell's cream of mushroom can atop smaller versions of the soup cans.
Vintage Campbell's soup can
If you're serious about collecting vintage Campbell's items, why not collect vintage cans of soup? They cost much more than what's on store shelves today, though. One vintage can of now-discontinued Campbell's soup labeled "Santa's Homemade Soup" is listed on eBay for $1,500. The creation date is listed as 1979, and it's unclear how many of these cans remain.
Vintage Campbell's diner display warmer
This vintage Campbell's diner display warmer is a fun way to display Campbell's soup cans in your home. The seller notes it hasn't been tested for use, but it's a unique piece to add to any collection, whether or not the warmer works. It's listed for $1,495 on eBay.
1880s Joseph Campbell Preserve Co. bucket
The Joseph Campbell Preserve Co. wooden bucket from the 1880s was the oldest Campbell's item we could find. It actually predates the soup-making portion of the company (Joseph Campbell, the company's founder, originally sold fruit and vegetable products). The item is in its original condition, from the wire handle to the paper label. It's listed for $1,480 on eBay.
Original Campbell's Soup drawings
If you're a collector with an interest in how the drawings of the Campbell's Soup Kids came to life, these original Campbell's drawings are an ideal item to collect. They have dates on them from the early 1930s, and each drawing represents a Campbell's boy and girl. However, the seller does not note the name of the artist. The drawings are listed for a combined price of $1,100 on eBay.
Heinz57 sample soup cans
The only non-Campbell's product on this list, this set of Heinz soup cans was originally a sample case for sales purposes. It comes in its original case, with a business card included, and is great for anyone who collects any kind of vintage soup memorabilia. The cans are empty, but contain both their tops and bottoms. The whole set is listed on eBay for $799.