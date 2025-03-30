11 Best Aprons For Every Type Of Chef
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You have all of your kitchen tools and ingredients ready to go, but what about protecting yourself? A great apron will keep your clothes tidy and ensure you can focus on creating the best dishes without worrying about the mess. Aprons are such an essential item that they made the top of our list of baking tools you may be missing in your kitchen.
Fortunately, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including full aprons, half aprons, and even pint-sized options for kids. Consider how you'll use the apron and what type of cooking you plan to do to pick the model that fits your needs. If you're going to be grilling up barbecued ribs, you'll need something that is extra durable and splatter-proof. Parents, on the other hand, might want to match their little chefs for an extra fun time in the kitchen. Aprons are also an essential item in most restaurants, whether you're in the kitchen cooking or waiting tables.
Pockets, adjustable straps, and durable material are all features that many chefs want. However, these can come at a premium price, and some people don't need as many bells and whistles. There are plenty of basic favorites that are more budget-friendly, while chefs who cook a lot may want to invest in a more durable piece of gear. Whatever your needs, we have an apron that will help you work your magic in the kitchen without getting splatter on your clothes.
Best for home chefs: Williams Sonoma classic stripe apron
This classic apron is part of an entire home lineup from Williams Sonoma, and it's perfect for those who want a curated look in the kitchen. You can pair it with matching oven mitts, towels, and other kitchen essentials. You may find that just like swapping out kitchen tools makes your cooking process more streamlined, having a coordinated look keeps things running smoothly.
The neck strap is adjustable, so multiple home chefs can wear it comfortably when each one takes a turn prepping making dinner for the night. Unlike flimsier aprons, this strap actually stays in place thanks to its thicker fabric.
This apron can also be personalized with your name, initials, or even a logo. So if you're the "king of the kitchen," you'll be able to rock an apron declaring it to the world (or at least your family). It comes in eight stripe colors and costs less than $30, making it a good deal. It's not a super thick option, so it may not be the apron of choice for heavy-duty tasks like barbecuing or butchering. For most home chefs, however, it is just right and will last for years.
Best for first timers: Food 52 ultimate apron with pot holders
This Food 52 Five Two apron is a bit pricey for your first apron, but it will save your hands from potential burns. When you're just learning in the kitchen, you have enough to worry about without keeping track of pot holders, so this apron builds them right in for you. At each corner is a heat-resistant section that can be used to hold hot dishes, take things out of the oven, and generally protect your skin from hot surfaces.
$45 may seem like a lot to pay for a newbie cook, but when you consider how easy it will make cooking, it's a good value. Instead of spending money on the best oven mitts money can buy, put that toward a high-quality apron like the Five Two that can do double duty. Plus, it has adjustable neck straps and an extra-long waist tie, so you can share it among your household as the go-to apron.
It doesn't have as many color choices as some other aprons on our list, but the options are very on-trend. Choose from two colors, Peppercorn or Paprika, which both have three thin stylish vertical stripes down one side for extra visual interest. The apron has plenty of pockets to store utensils, recipe cards, and measurement cheat sheets so that you never have to reach far for what you need in the kitchen.
Best for professionals: Hedley & Bennett
If you want to channel your favorite pro chefs, such as Jeremy Allen White in The Bear, by dressing like them. The Hedley & Bennett essential apron comes in a variety of colors in canvas or dyed fabric, all with durable details that won't tear, rip, or fray. This is a good apron for those who do serious work in the kitchen but still want to have a casual-cool style.
It's just under $100, which is on the expensive side for those who just want something to use at home. But for pros who will put their apron through its paces daily, this model can definitely keep up. Plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee from Hedley & Bennett.
For those who wear an apron a lot, the neck loop can become uncomfortable. Hedley & Bennett offers the same apron in a cross-back style, so chefs can pick what they prefer to stay comfortable as they work. It also has plenty of pockets to hold tools, pens, order pads, and more essentials for professional chefs, plus a hook to hang it for storage.
Best for heavy duty chefs: Afun chef apron
The AFUN canvas apron can do it all, including protecting you and your clothes when butchering meat or other intense tasks. The neck strap is held on by buckle hardware, which can stand up to more push and pull than a standard seam. The ends of the waist strap are also enclosed in leather to prevent any unraveling. The strap feeds through the back grommets and can be adjusted as it goes up to the cross-back neck design.
It also has multiple pockets for all of your tools and comes in six muted colors. The same leather that's on the waist strap is on the front as a convenient spot to slip pens or markers to label your haul. At less than $16, it's a fantastic deal as well, especially considering the super thick fabric. If you're going to be doing some heavy lifting in the kitchen, this is the apron you need to have.
Best for vintage lovers: Sur La Table floral vintage-inspired apron
If you're going for style more than function but don't have hand-me-downs from grandma, you will love the many adorable aprons at Sur La Table. The floral vintage-inspired apron is especially chic while still maintaining a timeless look that will make a statement in the kitchen. Along with other vintage kitchen trends like colorful details and interesting textures, stylish aprons can make a mundane chore like doing the dishes or meal prep more whimsical and fun.
The bottom of the apron has a pink gingham checkered print reminiscent of a skirt while the top features embroidered flower details. Other similar aprons have ruffled hems, embroidered flowers on the skirt, and lace ties.
They look fantastic, although you might end up with food stains on some of the white fabric and details. At around $40, these aprons are also a bit on the expensive side, particularly when you think about their limited utility. They don't have a ton of pockets like some others, but are more focused on details that make them look cute instead. If you're looking for an apron that will still look good in front of guests, we suggest changing into one of these adorable options at the end of cooking or prep.
Best for kids: Williams Sonoma kids apron
For the youngest in the kitchen, a smaller apron will help them feel included and begin to hone their culinary skills. Williams Sonoma has a few kid apron options that are all high quality. The classic apron is a perfect choice for those who want something that will last over years of use. You can stick with a solid color in dark blue or red, plus add an optional monogram or name to the top of the apron for an extra fee.
The character collaboration aprons will appeal to kids who love Disney. There are matching adult and kid aprons with Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse looks. Like many other items at Williams Sonoma, they're part of an entire collection that includes a Mickey Mouse waffle maker, oven mitts, and spatulas.Use cake batter to make waffles while wearing a Mickey Mouse apron, and you're sure to create a memorable morning for your family.
You can also match with your tiny sous chef when you go with a set.
Best for forgetful chefs: Syntus 2-pack adjustable bib apron
For chefs who always seem to misplace their apron, a two-pack like the Syntus 2-pack adjustable bib apron set is perfect. It doesn't have a lot of extra features, but it is a budget-friendly choice at less than $14 for two.
The aprons come in 15 different colors and stripe options, including some combo packs with different colors. Not all colors are the same cost, however, so pay close attention when you order them to make sure you're happy with the color and price.
These aprons may be pretty simple but they still come with the essentials for comfort and function, such as pockets and adjustable neck straps.
This set of aprons is also ideal for those shopping for servers, cooks, and chefs at a restaurant. There are two pockets in the front, which are perfect for holding an order pad, a few pens, and any other restaurant essentials. If you're back in the kitchen, these can keep a few tools close while they provide protection for your clothing. Overall, they're a fantastic value for a basic apron that gets the job done.
Best pinafore style: Roughlinen original pinafore style apron
The cross-back straps on this Rough Linen apron keep your neck more comfortable. It's made with luxurious linen that is light and breezy, and the apron wraps around your body to protect your sides as well as your front.
There are 13 colors available, and you can shop it in petite, regular, and large sizes. The straps are extra thick, so they won't pull down on your neck. The pockets are super deep to hold the essentials, including cooking tools and even ingredients that you gather from the garden. The apron is long enough to hold everything from food to toys, but it has enough style to wear all day long.
This apron is one of the most expensive options on our list, but you're paying for the high-quality construction and material. It's made with 100% European linen that is machine-washable. For younger chefs, a child version is available, which you can use to make a matching set.
Best bistro style: Hedley & Bennett bistro apron
Sometimes you don't need a full apron, which is when a bistro-style apron comes in handy. This half-apron from Hedley & Bennett protects your legs while leaving your upper body free. It is made with the same durable fabric as the full Hedley & Bennett apron on our list, but this version is a bit easier to tie on thanks to having a simpler design. All you have to do is put it around your waist and tie the straps securely.
It still has extra deep pockets to hold what you need, making it ideal for servers who need to keep track of orders and notes. It hits just below the knee for most people, so your pants are still protected from spills and messes.
The apron is machine-washable, a key feature for those who have to wear it often. Like other Hedley & Bennett aprons, it's on the expensive side, but it's made to last for years with the right care.
Best budget: Will Well chef apron
You can get a well made apron for less than $10, and the Will Well chef apron fits the bill. There aren't a lot of color or pattern options, but it gets the job done, leaving you with extra money to splurge on ingredients. Put it right on your shopping list behind the most versatile ingredients for meal prepping to make the most of your budget.
Even though the storage isn't anything out of the ordinary, it still has two large pockets for tools, notes, and other essentials. But even though it's a budget-friendly apron, the fabric is still designed for tough wear. It repels liquids and is stain-resistant, but is still comfortable to wear. You won't have to worry about special laundering or unsightly stains, extending the life of this already economical apron.
This apron is less than $9 and can be worn as a full-body style or folded over for a bistro-style apron. It has adjustable neck straps so you can get the ideal fit.
Best splurge: Hedley & Bennet printed aprons
Hedley & Bennett aprons are some of the best out there for quality, but when you combine the durable design and materials with super stylish fabrics, the price can be quite high. If you can afford it, though, these printed aprons are high quality and well-made, while the character and prints are super fun.
This Rifle Paper Co. collaboration has floral-inspired prints that are full of vibrant color, while keeping the details that Hedley & Bennett is known for, including deep pockets, reinforced stitching, loops for tools and storage, and webbing.
You can get these fun prints in traditional essential aprons, crossback styles, smocks, or kids' aprons. However, not all of the prints are available in all of the styles and prices vary based on the style. Overall, the floral designs and character prints are more expensive than their counterparts in solid colors.