When it comes to fast food pies, few are as iconic as the ones served at McDonald's. And while their long-enduring popularity could be a testament to the pies' irresistible taste or even feelings of nostalgia, it's also a matter of consistency. For more than five decades, McDonald's has relied on the same bakery partner to produce its pies. Since 1968, that bakery has been the sole provider of these flaky, fruit-filled desserts served all around the wrong.

Bama Companies (originally known as the Bama Pie Company) has been around since the 1920s when Cornelia Alabama Marshall baked pies in her kitchen and sold them to her local community, who adored them. The business grew and eventually led to her son, Paul, opening up a location of the Bama Pie Company in Oklahoma many years later. In 1968, he created the McDonald's Apple Pie — which was originally only sold at one Southern location before going national. Bama Companies is responsible for more than just the Apple Pie at McDonald's — the company has produced every other flavor of McDonald's pie over the years, as well.