The Trendy Cheese To Try If You Love Cottage Cheese

Are you constantly slathering cottage cheese onto rice cakes and using it to make creamy breakfast bowls with fresh fruit and granola? Your love of this protein-rich food may have even inspired you to try some unexpected cottage cheese pairings such as pizza, tacos, and baked potatoes. However, you may be growing tired of eating cottage cheese day in and day out, especially if you've been doing so since it became popular a few years back. In that case, you may want to try farmer's cheese, which is just as appealing and versatile. Thankfully, Chowhound got the skinny on how to incorporate this trendy, high-protein cheese into your everyday diet from Registered Dietician at Lifeway Foods, Caroline Margolis.

For starters, Margolis states that the main difference between cottage cheese and farmer's cheese is that more whey (along with excess moisture) is removed from farmer's cheese during production. According to Margolis, "This creates a drier curd with a smooth, spreadable texture and a higher concentration of casein protein." Ultimately, the curds in farmer's cheese are pressed to create a more solid, uniform consistency. In terms of flavor, farmer's cheese has a creamy, mild taste similar to cottage cheese, yet showcases more tanginess.

To give farmer's cheese a try, Margolis recommends choosing meals and snacks that can better accommodate this slightly firmer, more spreadable food. For example, use farmer's cheese as a convenient topping for crackers, bagels, or toast. Margolis adds, "You can also top it with fresh berries or sliced fruit, which complement the cheese's subtle tanginess without overpowering it." However you enjoy it, with only about 0.1 gram of lactose per serving, farmer's cheese is a friendly food to those with lactose intolerance.