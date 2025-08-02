16 Unexpected Cottage Cheese Pairings That Change The Game

For such a mild food, cottage cheese is rather controversial. For many, a carton of cottage cheese inspires a sense of dread only rivaled by cabbage soup or the golden maple syrup-and-cayenne pepper elixir of the Master Cleanse. A staple diet food of the 1980s, cottage cheese has since become a bit of a joke. Really: It's a food for those stuck in the world of spandex and Jane Fonda VHS tapes. But cottage cheese is capable of so much more than filling out a hollow melon.

You just need to find some fresh ways of preparing and serving the creamy, curdy, high-protein cheese that make it shine and take it far beyond the rice cakes of yore. All you need is the right pairing to make this humble but delicious ingredient stand out, so we've gathered 16 of the most delicious, at times unconventional pairings that might just turn you from a skeptic to a true blue cottage cheese enjoyer. Just don't be surprised when you start genuinely craving a scoop or two.