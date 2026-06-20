One Canned Soup Is All You Need For Richer, Creamier Instant Ramen

There's only one food more comforting than a bowl of good ol' instant ramen, and that is a bowl of creamy instant ramen. Those packs of dry noodles and seasoning sachets, so synonymous with busy weeknights or student living, are broth-y and a little thin. But you can make them creamy yourself, just by adding a little canned cream of mushroom soup into the mix. That thick soup, which may already be in your pantry, can bulk up the texture significantly, plus the mushroom flavor brings an extra layer of savory depth. So a cheap pack of instant ramen suddenly tastes closer to something you'd actually pay good money for.

Some restraint is key here, so don't get excited and dump in an entire can. Start by adding a few tablespoons of it into the simmering water with the ramen seasoning, then cook your noodles in the liquid according to the pack instructions. From there, if you're feeling bold, you can eventually work your way up to half a can, melted down in the water. You don't want to add more than half a can or so per one pack of instant ramen, as too much soup will leave the broth feeling more like gravy than ramen, which is not the desired effect.

Cream of mushroom soup is a brilliant hack, and it is one of many ways people upgrade to a creamier bowl of ramen. Other ways include stirring in peanut butter, tahini, coconut milk, even a bit of brie — all of these ingredients add more body to the broth and their creaminess balances out the salty spice of the seasoning packet. It's about adding a little fat as well, as that's what makes a bowl of instant ramen feel so much more substantial and silky than it usually does.