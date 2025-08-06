For The Creamiest Ramen Of Your Life, Add This Charcuterie Staple

Want to keep riffing? Try boiling your ramen in half water and half milk next. Whole milk or some smooth and creamy oat milk will work best. Once the noodles are cooked to your liking, turn the heat to low and toss in a few small pieces of brie. (Whether you take the rind on or off is up to you. The rind does melt, but some people prefer the texture without it.) Stir gently until the brie is completely melted in the broth.

What makes this combination work is brie's incredible meltability and mild, earthy flavor. Unlike sharper cheeses, brie doesn't overpower the ramen, but rounds it out instead. The heat is mellowed but not erased, and the umami gets dialed up a notch. The result is a soup that feels like a spicy mac and cheese.

Different brie styles can work, from double cream to a truffled version. A soft-boiled egg and a handful of scallions can also fit right in. Finally, take some dried mushrooms from your pantry and add them for more umami, or a drizzle of chili crisp for added kick. This isn't about turning ramen into fine dining. It's about taking a beloved, budget-friendly meal and giving it a glow-up. The next time you spot that forgotten brie wedge hanging out behind the grapes, skip the crackers. Toss it in your ramen instead.