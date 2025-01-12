What's The Difference Between Udon And Ramen?

Ramen and udon are two of Japan's most iconic noodle dishes. If you're a fan of Japanese cuisine, then you've likely enjoyed both. But, if you're less familiar with them, your main point of reference may be the instant ramen packages available at the grocery store. Although you can add a secret ingredient to make instant ramen taste way better, there is much more to this cultural dish than what you can buy prepackaged.

At first, it's easy to see the similarities between these two noodle dishes and think of them as basically the same. Both ramen and udon are long noodles that are typically served in a hot, savory broth with an assortment of flavorful toppings. However, they also have distinct differences in their shape, texture, flavors, and how they're served.

When diving into a new culinary scene, it's essential to learn the differences between dishes and understand what you're ordering. Learning these differences is a key step to understanding Japanese cuisine, which will also help you pick restaurants and order according to what suits your taste. (You can also learn the difference between ramen and pho to pick the best noodle bowl for you.)