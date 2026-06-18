What Is The Average Shelf Life Of Prosecco?

If you're going to try and save the rest of that open bottle of Prosecco for a couple days, don't just put it in the fridge as is. It should be re-corked with a stopper as securely as possible, which will help to preserve it. That said, just because you store it properly doesn't mean it won't lose its taste and carbonation before those three days are over. As time goes on, the Prosecco will get flatter, with or without that stopper — so, regardless, say goodbye to more and more of those bubbles the longer you wait to drink it.

Just as other wines need to be stored in a temperature-controlled environment, the same goes for unopened bottles of Prosecco. For the best possible preservation, it's suggested that unopened bottles of Prosecco should be stored in the fridge (unless you have a dedicated wine fridge at home, that is). Sunlight and humidity are enemies of that bottle of bubbly, so a cool and dark place is the perfect place for it. And if you find an unopened bottle of Prosecco in your wine fridge after three years, drinking it isn't going to necessarily make you sick, but it's not going to taste good. Then again, if ever you find yourself with flat Prosecco, opened bottle or otherwise, you can always pour some orange juice into it and turn it into a mimosa.