Freezing Temps Can Stop Your Garage Fridge From Working: How To Protect It

Having an extra refrigerator can be a handy convenience, depending on your storage needs. Knowing when it's worth doubling up on appliances is key to balancing space and utility. A garage fridge may be a necessity, especially if you cook often, have a large family, or like to stock up on items you know you'll use at a later date. However, keeping one in the garage can be tricky when temperatures drop during winter.

When it gets colder in your garage, the thermostat reads the external temperature as optimal and doesn't turn on the freezer's compressor. This causes the inside to warm up, which spoils your food. To ensure your garage fridge continues functioning during freezing weather, consider installing a space heater or upgrade your garage's insulation to help maintain a warmer temperature.

Another option is to purchase a refrigerator kit made for your brand of fridge. A refrigerator kit allows you to connect a heating pad or coil to the thermostat so it reads warmer temperatures and maintains the freezer's proper settings. By keeping your fridge warm on the outside, you'll keep it cooler on the inside.