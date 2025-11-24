Freezing Temps Can Stop Your Garage Fridge From Working: How To Protect It
Having an extra refrigerator can be a handy convenience, depending on your storage needs. Knowing when it's worth doubling up on appliances is key to balancing space and utility. A garage fridge may be a necessity, especially if you cook often, have a large family, or like to stock up on items you know you'll use at a later date. However, keeping one in the garage can be tricky when temperatures drop during winter.
When it gets colder in your garage, the thermostat reads the external temperature as optimal and doesn't turn on the freezer's compressor. This causes the inside to warm up, which spoils your food. To ensure your garage fridge continues functioning during freezing weather, consider installing a space heater or upgrade your garage's insulation to help maintain a warmer temperature.
Another option is to purchase a refrigerator kit made for your brand of fridge. A refrigerator kit allows you to connect a heating pad or coil to the thermostat so it reads warmer temperatures and maintains the freezer's proper settings. By keeping your fridge warm on the outside, you'll keep it cooler on the inside.
More considerations for owning a garage refrigerator
Refrigerators should be kept at around 37 degrees Fahrenheit, while freezers should be kept at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. If your garage refrigerator doesn't have a thermometer you can easily read, or if you believe that it's inaccurate, you can clip the Riy digital refrigerator thermometer inside the appliance. But if your current model is too far gone, you may consider buying a new one.
You can avoid purchasing the wrong refrigerator by searching for garage-ready models. They're designed to withstand fluctuating temperatures, include special insulation, and are made with components that can handle the cold. Unfortunately, buying a new refrigerator can be expensive, especially one that's designed for the garage.
Purchasing high-quality appliances, such as pricey refrigerators from high-end brands, might be a worthwhile investment if they save on repair costs and energy efficiency in the long run. However, a basic garage-ready top freezer model can cost between $500 and $700, while some advanced models cost between $700 and $1,000. You can always check for any signs that you need a new refrigerator, but a refrigerator kit or thermal insulation solution is a more budget-friendly alternative.