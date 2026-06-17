For A Juicy Watermelon With 10x The Flavor, Look For This Variety
There is no better food to enjoy in the sweltering heat of summer than thick slices of sweet and juicy watermelon. Fortunately for you, there are countless seeded and seedless varieties worth trying from your local farmers market or neighborhood grocery store. That said, among the many unique types of watermelon you'll want to taste this summer, Black Diamond watermelons should be at the top of your list. A seeded heirloom variety, Black Diamond watermelons are known for their heavy size, dark skin, and concentrated sweet flesh.
Originating in Arkansas in the 1940s, Black Diamond watermelons quickly gained popularity through the 1950s via popular acclaim and subsequent seed sales. While these specialty heirloom melons are quite large in size, what mostly sets them apart from other popular varieties is their vibrant, sugary flesh. Black Diamond watermelons have an extra-long growing cycle (of at least 90 days), which aids in their development of sweet flesh and a signature candy red color.
You can usually find these unique melons at select farmers markets and many conventional supermarkets later in the summer. Black Diamonds ripen during the summer, and they're often available at grocery stores in July and August. When selecting one, make sure to follow a few tips for picking the best watermelon available. Your melon of choice should have a sizable yellow ground spot, a brown stem, and a dull, matte surface.
More ways Black Diamond watermelons differ from other popular varieties
If you're wondering how to identify Black Diamond watermelons from other dark-skinned melons, their extra large size is a solid indicator. While most popular watermelons fall in the 15-to-20-pound category, Black Diamond watermelons typically weigh between 35 to 50 pounds. Also, the color of their skin is typically darker than other black-skinned melons. For example, while Black Beauty watermelons have equally dark skin, they also have faint, dark green stripes. Black Diamond melons have a rich, almost black color and no pattern.
Another way to differentiate Black Diamond watermelons from other varieties is to compare prices. More often than not, these melons have a higher price point. They need a lot of room to grow and ample water throughout their long growing season. Heirloom melons are usually seen as more rare, which can account for the jump in cost. What's more, Black Diamond watermelons primarily grow in hot climates, so they are usually hard to find outside the South or West of the United States.
If you get lucky and find a Black Diamond watermelon retailer near you, the good news is that these extra sweet melons last just as long as other popular varieties. Simply follow the best storage tips for longer-lasting watermelon and enjoy this sweet variety cubed in your fridge for up to five days.