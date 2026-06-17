For A Juicy Watermelon With 10x The Flavor, Look For This Variety

There is no better food to enjoy in the sweltering heat of summer than thick slices of sweet and juicy watermelon. Fortunately for you, there are countless seeded and seedless varieties worth trying from your local farmers market or neighborhood grocery store. That said, among the many unique types of watermelon you'll want to taste this summer, Black Diamond watermelons should be at the top of your list. A seeded heirloom variety, Black Diamond watermelons are known for their heavy size, dark skin, and concentrated sweet flesh.

Originating in Arkansas in the 1940s, Black Diamond watermelons quickly gained popularity through the 1950s via popular acclaim and subsequent seed sales. While these specialty heirloom melons are quite large in size, what mostly sets them apart from other popular varieties is their vibrant, sugary flesh. Black Diamond watermelons have an extra-long growing cycle (of at least 90 days), which aids in their development of sweet flesh and a signature candy red color.

You can usually find these unique melons at select farmers markets and many conventional supermarkets later in the summer. Black Diamonds ripen during the summer, and they're often available at grocery stores in July and August. When selecting one, make sure to follow a few tips for picking the best watermelon available. Your melon of choice should have a sizable yellow ground spot, a brown stem, and a dull, matte surface.