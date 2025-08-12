Picking The Best Watermelon: 6 Rind Patterns To Look Out For

"I knew the way you know about a good melon," so says one half of a fictional elderly couple in the rom-com classic "When Harry Met Sally." The quote is about knowing when someone is your other half. But it does lead to the non-romantic question — how do you know about a good melon? And, in particular, how do you know about a good watermelon? While it may be tempting to take the moral lesson of looking beyond the surface, which many rom-coms espouse, into mind when sorting through the bin of watermelons, sometimes it is best to judge a book by its cover and a melon by its rind.

When it comes to watermelons, the highs are high and the lows are very low. A good watermelon is sweet, juicy, and crisp. It has refreshing flavor enough to belong in many dishes, from feta and watermelon salad (or cottage cheese and watermelon salad if you want a punch of protein), carving one into a festive drink vessel, to cutting them into a refreshing version of dessert "fries." However, if your melon is unripe, it isn't worth much of anything. The watery taste and styrofoam texture are sure to put a damper on any picnic or barbecue. So, you'll want to be extra vigilant when looking for a watermelon. While the large fruit is always a bit of a mystery (the meat of it sits well below a thick rind that makes estimating ripeness more difficult than with other fruits), there are a few clues that you can find on the surface level which can clue you in to the ripeness of your melon.