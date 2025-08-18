10 Unique Types Of Watermelon You'll Want To Taste This Summer

Nothing says summer like a juicy slice of watermelon. If you've only ever had a store-bought watermelon, it's time to check out some of the unique and tasty varieties you can find at farmer's markets around the world. From traditional bright red to orange to yellow, there are limitless watermelon varieties. Some are seedless, while others are full of seeds. Some, like the Citron Red Seeded watermelon, have seeds you can roast like pumpkin seeds.

While a traditional red watermelon is sweet and juicy, yellow watermelons are known to be even sweeter, offering a honey-like flavor. Some of the watermelons on our list come in small, round sizes, while another variety is in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest watermelon in the world. We've even included the ancestor of today's watermelons that dates back to ancient Egypt.

You probably won't find these sitting on store shelves at the local supermarket. You'll need to check out small local farms, farmers' markets, and farmstands. If you have a green thumb and plenty of space, you can try your hand at growing them yourself. All of the seeds from the varieties on our list can be bought online.