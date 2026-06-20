Whatever Happened To McDonald's BOGO Deals?

So are the new value menu deals comparable to McDonald's BOGO deals of the past? Many fans say no, seemingly suggesting that this is just another way fast food restaurants are ripping you off lately. Redditors have been calling McDonald's out, claiming that, actually, the new so-called "Under $3 Menu" is actually a price increase, not a deal. "Once again, McDonald's is deceiving the public who are too lazy to do simple math," an angry customer writes on Reddit. They continue: "This is not a double down on value — it's just another melt up of prices on the low end to deceive and trap their lower income and uneducated customers." This complaint doesn't seem far-fetched when you take the under $3 offerings on the breakfast menu, for instance. While with the previous Buy One, Get One for $1 deal, you'd be able to get two sausage burritos for just $3.79, now, with the new value menu, two burritos will cost you $5.58, based on prices in Sacramento, California.

The possible deceitfulness of these latest deals seems to be a common opinion amongst angry McDonald's customers. "The way they have promoted this new 'value menu' as a cost saver while getting rid of the best value on the menu is dishonest and greedy," exclaims another unhappy customer on Reddit, regarding the change. Of course, it's not just the customers affected, but the McDonald's employees themselves. "Oh god, I'm a cashier and I'm so not ready for the complaints," laments one McDonald's employee on Reddit in response to the many disparaging comments.