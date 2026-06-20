Whatever Happened To McDonald's BOGO Deals?
There's no doubt about the fact that fast food has become seriously expensive these days. And the value menu changes at McDonald's certainly reflect that. Over the years, McDonald's has switched up its BOGO deals. In 2019, for example, the chain offered a Buy One, Get One for $1 deal for a limited time, allowing customers to choose from a variety of popular menu items — and we're not just talking small ones, either. The Big Mac, 10-piece McNuggets, and Quarter Pounder were all part of the deal.
And as recently as 2025, McDonald's offered the same Buy One, Get One for $1 for some other popular menu items like the sausage burrito, McChicken, and a six-piece McNuggets. This deal even allowed customers to mix and match the items. However, as of April 2026, the chain's Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deals have completely disappeared. The chain announced a menu change on April 2, 2026, suggesting it was a good thing that customers should be excited about. McDonald's didn't address the disappearance of the BOGO deals — only that, now, there would be a new under $3 menu as well as new $4 breakfast and $5 lunch and dinner meal deals available.
McDonald's customers aren't loving the new meal deals
So are the new value menu deals comparable to McDonald's BOGO deals of the past? Many fans say no, seemingly suggesting that this is just another way fast food restaurants are ripping you off lately. Redditors have been calling McDonald's out, claiming that, actually, the new so-called "Under $3 Menu" is actually a price increase, not a deal. "Once again, McDonald's is deceiving the public who are too lazy to do simple math," an angry customer writes on Reddit. They continue: "This is not a double down on value — it's just another melt up of prices on the low end to deceive and trap their lower income and uneducated customers." This complaint doesn't seem far-fetched when you take the under $3 offerings on the breakfast menu, for instance. While with the previous Buy One, Get One for $1 deal, you'd be able to get two sausage burritos for just $3.79, now, with the new value menu, two burritos will cost you $5.58, based on prices in Sacramento, California.
The possible deceitfulness of these latest deals seems to be a common opinion amongst angry McDonald's customers. "The way they have promoted this new 'value menu' as a cost saver while getting rid of the best value on the menu is dishonest and greedy," exclaims another unhappy customer on Reddit, regarding the change. Of course, it's not just the customers affected, but the McDonald's employees themselves. "Oh god, I'm a cashier and I'm so not ready for the complaints," laments one McDonald's employee on Reddit in response to the many disparaging comments.