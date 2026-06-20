I Tried 5 Different Sponges, And I'll Only Ever Use This One For Dishes Again

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Kitchen sponges aren't always something you think about much in day-to-day life; however, once you find one that's mind-blowing for cleaning the dishes, you'll likely never use another one again. Cleaning the kitchen properly is a big part of cooking and keeping the house clean, and the tools that you choose to utilize can make a big difference in how intimidating or how simple you find this task.

Some people may prefer using sturdy dish brushes over sponges, as the extra task of cleaning the sponge regularly may seem annoying (fortunately, younger generations seem to have left the gross habit of not cleaning kitchen sponges in the past). However, sponges have their own advantages, such as being fairly cheap and easy to replace, as well as being absorbent and more capable of reaching small, tight spaces.

There are multiple factors that can make a dish sponge worth your time and money. For this story, I mainly noted sturdiness, price, ability to remove stubborn residue, and effectiveness on counters. After testing five common household sponges, I decided that there's only one that deserves a permanent place by the kitchen sink.