Add More Flavor And Texture To Brussels Sprouts With This Creamy Ingredient

Brussels sprouts have outgrown their dismal reputation as a bland, stinky side dish. Thanks to some major culinary revamping, this green veggie has had a bit of a renaissance, and a downright delicious one at that. Especially if you parcook your Brussels sprouts, they're divine grilled or roasted — a true upgrade from the boiled and steamed sprouts of yore. Still, the heart (and taste buds) can't help but ponder further flavorful improvements. From drizzling hot honey on regular or roasted Brussels sprouts to crusting them with Parmesan, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your sprouts. But have you ever taken a trip to the creamy, tangy side?

We're talking, of course, about scattering crumbled goat cheese over them. Goat cheese gives your sprouts a fresh, tangy zing and adds a creamy element that contrasts especially well with the crispy, browned surface of roasted sprouts. For best results, prepare your sprouts as usual, place them in your serving dish, and then add small chunks of goat cheese over the top. It's best to not cook your goat cheese with your sprouts, as the cheese can melt unpredictably during the cooking process and may break down in some circumstances. Adding it after the fact ensures your cheese maintains its fresh, crumbly, creamy texture.