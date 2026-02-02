Add This Liquid For The Best Roasted Brussels Sprouts Of Your Life

Brussels sprouts have long had a bad rap, but in recent years, this veggie has received a bit of a flavor upgrade. It's more common now to find a crispy, saucy version of this previously mediocre vegetable across various menus and cuisines. And for those who want to make a memorable side of Brussels sprouts at home, all you need is a bit of balsamic vinegar.

Despite the fact many assume all Brussels sprouts are bitter, it turns out if you grab smaller sized varieties, they typically yield a sweeter result. The slightly acidic, sweet, and tangy flavors in balsamic vinegar expertly balance the earthy taste of Brussels sprouts, giving this vegetable more depth. Not only is this ingredient versatile, but it can also help lower cholesterol and improve your skin. Meaning that combining balsamic and Brussels sprouts is a delicious, nutritionally viable way to prepare this food.

Balsamic vinegar is a great staple to have on hand and can last a long time once opened (three to five years). But don't confuse balsamic vinegar with vinaigrette before getting started — the former is a vinegar made by aging grape must, while the latter is a condiment with multiple ingredients that's used as a dressing. While it can usually do with a little sprucing up, balsamic vinegar remains a versatile ingredient and can be used a number of ways throughout the cooking process.