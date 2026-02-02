Add This Liquid For The Best Roasted Brussels Sprouts Of Your Life
Brussels sprouts have long had a bad rap, but in recent years, this veggie has received a bit of a flavor upgrade. It's more common now to find a crispy, saucy version of this previously mediocre vegetable across various menus and cuisines. And for those who want to make a memorable side of Brussels sprouts at home, all you need is a bit of balsamic vinegar.
Despite the fact many assume all Brussels sprouts are bitter, it turns out if you grab smaller sized varieties, they typically yield a sweeter result. The slightly acidic, sweet, and tangy flavors in balsamic vinegar expertly balance the earthy taste of Brussels sprouts, giving this vegetable more depth. Not only is this ingredient versatile, but it can also help lower cholesterol and improve your skin. Meaning that combining balsamic and Brussels sprouts is a delicious, nutritionally viable way to prepare this food.
Balsamic vinegar is a great staple to have on hand and can last a long time once opened (three to five years). But don't confuse balsamic vinegar with vinaigrette before getting started — the former is a vinegar made by aging grape must, while the latter is a condiment with multiple ingredients that's used as a dressing. While it can usually do with a little sprucing up, balsamic vinegar remains a versatile ingredient and can be used a number of ways throughout the cooking process.
Elevate your balsamic Brussels sprouts
There are a few ways you can incorporate balsamic vinegar into your roasted Brussels sprouts. For example, the palatable flavors of this hearty veggie often come through when roasted in olive oil first. This step pulls sweeter, caramelized flavors in this vegetable forward, reducing the risk of bitter sprouts.
But before you get to cooking, you want to clean and prep Brussels sprouts properly for the best results. Cut your sprouts in half or quarters (depending on size) to ensure they roast evenly while in the oven. After roasting until softened, this is when you can toss them in a balsamic vinegar blend — try a honey balsamic glaze or Brussels sprouts with pomegranate glaze. Honey and pomegranate juice act as balancing components that play nicely with the robust, tangy notes inherent in balsamic.
While you can certainly incorporate a few tablespoons of balsamic into your sauce and pour it over the Brussels sprouts before roasting on a baking sheet, you can also drizzle balsamic over the sprouts after cooking. Additionally, you can reduce balsamic over heat for more elaborate dishes by simmering until it has a thicker, syrupy texture. Ultimately how you incorporate this ingredient is up to you, but regardless of how you enjoy it, it's sure to elevate your next Brussels sprouts dish.