For Unforgettable Burgers, Add A Spoonful Of This Sweet Condiment

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There are tons of spicy, salty, savory ways to make the simple mingling of meat and bread even better. And plenty of those recommendations are savory and pretty specific, like the best fried burger toppings. Sweeter enhancements, meanwhile, seem to be fewer and farther between, even though humans are hardwired to love the potential sweet-salty mashup that a standard burger is primed for. So, while one can be forgiven for not having tried all manner of chutneys on their burgers so far, there is no excuse not to start.

Chutney, which is often made with chopped, sweetened fruit, is just the bright, versatile condiment your patty is missing. While more common burger accompaniments like ketchup and pickle relish already have some sweetness, this upgrade adds complexity by incorporating a wide array of spices that aren't typically paired with standard burgers, such as cumin and coriander. Chutneys also come in almost as many fruit varieties as there are fruits that grow, so if you don't love something like a mango chutney for your meat sandwich, you can give tamarind, apricot, or fig versions a try.