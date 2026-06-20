For Unforgettable Burgers, Add A Spoonful Of This Sweet Condiment
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There are tons of spicy, salty, savory ways to make the simple mingling of meat and bread even better. And plenty of those recommendations are savory and pretty specific, like the best fried burger toppings. Sweeter enhancements, meanwhile, seem to be fewer and farther between, even though humans are hardwired to love the potential sweet-salty mashup that a standard burger is primed for. So, while one can be forgiven for not having tried all manner of chutneys on their burgers so far, there is no excuse not to start.
Chutney, which is often made with chopped, sweetened fruit, is just the bright, versatile condiment your patty is missing. While more common burger accompaniments like ketchup and pickle relish already have some sweetness, this upgrade adds complexity by incorporating a wide array of spices that aren't typically paired with standard burgers, such as cumin and coriander. Chutneys also come in almost as many fruit varieties as there are fruits that grow, so if you don't love something like a mango chutney for your meat sandwich, you can give tamarind, apricot, or fig versions a try.
Pairing chutney for better burgers
If you're new to the wonderful world of chutney-topped burgers, you may want to start out with a tomato option like Rani Madras Tomato Chutney, which will evoke the ketchup you're likely more used to, but with more texture, and maybe a little more sugar, too. You might be surprised to find that tomato chutney can taste sweeter than your reliable old bottle of Heinz. But its intensity will vary depending on the recipe or brand. That goes for any type of chutney. So, whether you're starting with tomato for that familiarity factor, or something even less expected like apple, taste it first to gauge just how much you may want to marry with your meat. Then douse or dab accordingly.
Some chutneys also pair particularly well with other burger toppings, like cheese. An apple version would be great with its classic buddy, cheddar. Its sweetness should also nicely cut the salinity of something like melty slices of American cheese. Mild Swiss or provolone would be wonderful with a bold fig or cherry chutney. And an assertive blue cheese might just be tamed by something like a more subtle pear chutney. Mixing and matching to your taste is a big part of the burger fun.