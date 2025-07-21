When you're nearly 150 years old, it isn't likely that people are going to say that you are little changed from the day in 1876 you were born to a man named Henry John Heinz. But that's pretty much what you can say about Heinz ketchup, which originated from a recipe with tomatoes, distilled vinegar, brown sugar, and a variety of spices. Twenty years later, the recipe changed slightly. In 2018, the brand introduced a Vintage version of the ketchup, based on Heinz's own 1896 recipe. This version, a Heinz executive told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was a more savory version of the original. In 1896, the brand transitioned to rougher cut tomatoes; other ingredients included vinegar, salt, sugar (no longer brown sugar), onion, garlic, and various spices.

Today, the recipe isn't that different. Heinz ketchup, the brand Chowhound ranked at the top of its list in a taste test, is made from tomato concentrate (from red, ripe tomatoes), distilled vinegar, high-fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, salt, spices, onion powder, and natural flavoring. Thankfully, the recipe then or now did not include fish sauce, which was the condiment that bizarrely gave ketchup its name.