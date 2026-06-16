15 Sam's Club BBQ Finds You Need This Summer
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If you want to be the go-to barbecue master this summer, you need to have the right supplies. Throwing a fun backyard party is much easier when you know what to buy, but scoping out every possible option for a barbecue can get overwhelming. Sam's Club, the popular members-only warehouse club similar to Costco, offers plenty of different items to take your backyard party up a notch. In fact, if you're used to doing your shopping at Costco, you should know that Sam's Club has BBQ finds that are just as good, if not better. The question is, how do you know what to buy?
Whether you're looking for some chicken burgers to vary the meats on the menu, or you want to host a seafood boil alongside the ribs and brisket, Sam's Club has a surprising number of items you never knew you needed. There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for a barbecue, though: don't be afraid of prepared food (it will make things so much easier), make sure you have ways to keep food and drinks cold, and don't forget to buy paper goods for easy cleanup. Here are a few of our favorite picks that hit on each of those tips — and then some.
Drizzilicious birthday cake bites
Whether you're celebrating Fourth of July or America 250, these Drizzilicious birthday cake bites are the best way to do it. The mini rice cakes are drizzled with frosting for a crunchy, sweet snack. Sam's Club fans give them 4.9 out of 5 stars, with reviews saying they're "light and crunchy — not dense like your typical rice cake."
Smoky garlic burger seasoning
You don't have to buy a bunch of seasonings to give your burgers the best flavor boost. Instead, just buy one container of Member's Mark smoky garlic burger seasoning, and your burgers will taste better without any extra effort. This bottle blends dried herbs and seasonings like garlic, onion, and paprika, plus black pepper and dill, and just a little bit will go a long way in those burgers.
Fruit and cheese tray
Don't be afraid to buy some premade foods when you're hosting a barbecue. Sam's Club offers its Member's Mark fruit and cheese tray at a reasonable price (around $17, though prices may vary by location). It makes for an easy appetizer to set out while you prepare the other food, so guests aren't kept waiting for a snack. The trays are made fresh daily and serve up to eight people.
Festive paper plates
Entertaining doesn't have to mean doing tons of dishes at the end of the party. For this barbecue season, grab festive paper plate sets at Sam's Club; they're a low price (less than $10 for a 50-count pack, depending on where you're located), and come in a series of shapes and patterns, from oval-shaped plates with fruit scenes to round ones with summer swim scenes.
Bento boxes
If you're lucky, you'll have some food left over after spending hours prepping sides and grilling meats. Pick up this three-pack of Member's Mark bento boxes, which are the perfect way to sort and store leftovers, so you can take some to work for lunch the next day. These are also fun to send home with friends at the end of the barbecue if you want to turn the leftovers into party favors.
Backyard Discovery patio cooler
This Backyard Discovery patio cooler is on the pricey side at $399, but it's a great purchase if you plan to make the most of your outdoor space during barbecue season. Besides having a 100-quart capacity, meaning it can handle a pretty big barbecue, the acacia wood detail also makes this cooler just as much of a decor piece as it is a practical one.
Mediterranean kale pasta salad
This prepared Member's Mark Mediterranean kale pasta salad is perfect to serve as a side, plus it saves you time and lets you focus more on the heart of the barbecue: the grilled meats. The pasta salad is loaded with shredded kale, sun dried tomatoes, plus various cheeses, and customers give it a 4.5 out of 5 stars. With more than 7,000 ratings, it's safe to say this is a popular choice.
Chantilly cream bar cake
Beside purchasing some sides, it's also worth it to buy a pre-made dessert. Sam's Club has a solid bakery department with good summer treats, and this Member's Mark sweet fruit topped chantilly cream bar cake is a fan-favorite — it has 4.7 stars from more than 5,000 ratings. Every savory barbecue night should end with a sweet treat, and this dessert is light (made with white cake and fresh fruit), making it perfect for summer.
Cheesy Southwest-style smoked sausage
If you want to grill up something other than burgers and hot dogs, this smoked sausage is a great option. The Member's Mark cheesy Southwest-style smoked sausage is a great replacement for hot dogs, or you can cook it alongside other smoked meats like ribs or brisket for a smoky menu theme. It's fully cooked right out of the package, too, making it a solid choice when you want to keep barbecuing easy.
Five cheese bacon macaroni
No barbecue is complete without macaroni and cheese, and you'll want the savory, rich flavor of this Member's Mark five cheese bacon macaroni at your next backyard party. It contains six servings, so you might want to buy two depending on party size. It's made with five cheeses and cavatappi pasta, and the best part is it's one less thing you have to cook from scratch.
Seafood boil kit
Barbecues aren't just for grilled meats. You can easily add some seafood to the mix, and Sam's Club sells its Member's Mark seafood boil kit with all the variety you could need: shrimp, crab legs, potatoes, and corn, plus a seasoning blend packet to add flavor as the seafood cooks. It serves up to six people on its own, but if paired with other meats and sides, you can stretch it to feed more.
Zatarain's crawfish, shrimp, and crab boil seasoning
If you want to add some seafood but don't necessarily want a full seafood boil kit, you can still grab some shrimp or crab, or even just the corn, and season them with Zatarain's crawfish, shrimp, and crab boil seasoning. The best part? You can also sprinkle a little over your grilled chicken or veggies, giving it a few different uses.
Four pepper chicken burgers
These Member's Mark four pepper chicken burgers are a great choice when you want to offer a poultry option at the barbecue. They come frozen, but they're fully cooked, so all you have to do is sear them on the grill — no stress about getting them to a safe temperature. These burgers are infused with bell peppers as well as poblanos for a nice amount of heat.
Mango shrimp ceviche
This is another prepared Sam's Club dish, and it's a great appetizer to serve on a hot summer day while friends and family wait for the barbecue course. While this Member's Mark mango shrimp ceviche only has around 50 reviews, they're almost all positive with 4.6 out of 5 stars. The shrimp is paired with sweet mango, refreshing cucumbers and cilantro, plus red onion and jalapeño for more of a bite.
Nexgrill Oakford pellet smoker grill
There are so many different grills on the market, but if you want to seriously up your grilled meat game, it could be worth it to splurge on a smoker. The Nexgrill Oakford 875 PRO pellet smoker grill can hold up to 32 pounds of wood, and it doesn't just smoke; it can also grill, bake, braise, roast, and warm your food. Plus, with an internal temperature tracker, you can maintain accurate temperature control to ensure all of your meats are perfectly cooked.