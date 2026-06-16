15 Sam's Club BBQ Finds You Need This Summer

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If you want to be the go-to barbecue master this summer, you need to have the right supplies. Throwing a fun backyard party is much easier when you know what to buy, but scoping out every possible option for a barbecue can get overwhelming. Sam's Club, the popular members-only warehouse club similar to Costco, offers plenty of different items to take your backyard party up a notch. In fact, if you're used to doing your shopping at Costco, you should know that Sam's Club has BBQ finds that are just as good, if not better. The question is, how do you know what to buy?

Whether you're looking for some chicken burgers to vary the meats on the menu, or you want to host a seafood boil alongside the ribs and brisket, Sam's Club has a surprising number of items you never knew you needed. There are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for a barbecue, though: don't be afraid of prepared food (it will make things so much easier), make sure you have ways to keep food and drinks cold, and don't forget to buy paper goods for easy cleanup. Here are a few of our favorite picks that hit on each of those tips — and then some.