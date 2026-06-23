Add A Packet Of This Iconic Seasoning For Fried Chicken Packed With Flavor

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Do you love preparing simple fried chicken at home but wish there was a convenient way to imbue this classic American food with more concentrated flavor? While you can certainly add varied amounts of five or six dried seasonings to your dredging flour or breadcrumbs, consider using a packet of dried ranch seasoning instead for an all-in-one, flavor-loaded upgrade. Since you can easily make unforgettable Alabama-style BBQ chicken with a packet of this flavorful seasoning, using it to enhance your next batch of pan- or oven-fried chicken is just as simple. What's more, you can use powdered ranch to enhance fried chicken in more ways than one.

Whether you're using Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing and Recipe Mix or another variety from your neighborhood grocery store, powdered ranch seasoning contains ingredients like dried buttermilk and various spices like onion, garlic, dill, and salt, which conveniently gives plain chicken a brighter, more impactful flavor. In terms of preparation, start by using this versatile seasoning to create an easy marinade. Simply cover raw chicken pieces in buttermilk and a portion of your seasoning packet (assume 1 ounce of seasoning for 10 pieces of chicken) in a resealable plastic bag. Then all you need to do is marinate your chicken for up to 24 hours prior to cooking.

You can also add some of this seasoning to your dredging flour or breadcrumbs for a more flavorful coating. Just combine 1 ounce or so of seasoning with either ingredient, then coat each piece of chicken evenly before frying.