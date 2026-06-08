For Unforgettable Alabama-Style BBQ Chicken, Add A Packet Of This Seasoning

If you've never heard of Alabama white sauce, you're in for a treat. Rich and creamy, it's unlike any other style of barbeque, first and foremost because of its color. Thick, white sauce bespeckled with black pepper, its creamy texture delivers a boatload of flavor from a mixture of vinegar, mayonnaise, and ingredients that vary from home to home, including various styles of mustard, horseradish, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. A gift to basically any cut of smoked or grilled meat, it's most often served on chicken, which some insist is its most delicious application — especially if that chicken is dusted with ranch seasoning before it hits the grill.

Since Alabama white BBQ sauce gets its signature white hue from its mayo base, and most recipes for making ranch dip from the seasoning packet call for mayonnaise, it's easy to see where the flavor profiles for these two tasty condiments overlap. Both are tangy and zesty, with the ranch seasoning's lightly astringent herby notes gently cutting through the barbecue sauce's deep smoky-sweet richness.

Plus, ranch seasoning isn't just the best thing to sprinkle on homemade Chex mix or add to 3-ingredient Hidden Valley Ranch-style popcorn, it's also a classic seasoning for various cuts of chicken. Knowing this, the next logical step to making juicy and delicious chicken bursting with flavor is to use that flavorful seasoning packet as a dry rub on your favorite chicken pieces, then drape the char-grilled results with Alabama white sauce for the ultimate barbecue-meets-ranch summer cookout indulgence.