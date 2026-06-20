11 Must-Try Garnishes For The Best Bloody Mary Cocktail

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One expects to strategize what sort of accompaniments to pair with a main dish, but figuring out what tiny bites might dress up a cocktail is a little less common. Sure, there are olives or lemon twists for martinis, but no drink is quite as vast a canvas for garnishes as the classic bloody mary. Some garnishes can seem like full on snacks.

A celery stick is the bloody mary's compulsory adornment. See someone holding a Collins glass of viscous red liquid with a celery stick antenna — ideally one with a lovely plume of fluttering leaves — and you know exactly what they're imbibing without having to ask. I'm not even sure a bloody mary absent the vegetable should be considered a bloody mary at all.

So, in most cases, consider the following 11 garnishes as additions to whatever you already know and love, rather than all-out replacements. However, you can further edit from here, mixing and matching to create a signature drink that should dazzle at your next brunch fête — or just serve as an extra-special sip.