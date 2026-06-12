8 Of The Best Costco Freezer Finds In 2026 So Far

From delicious food court ice cream sundaes to loss-leading rotisserie chickens and even some seriously great articles of furniture, Costco really does have it all. Still, new items pop up on the warehouse club's shelves every day. This, of course, can make it difficult to keep up with the latest Costco hubbub. That's quite the shame, because 2026 has been a banner year for Costco.

This year alone has seen quite a few delicious new bakery items and some fantastic snack additions to the store's many, many aisles. Sometimes, however, we can be a bit frosty to the freezer portion of the store, and there are plenty of great items to be had there. To make up for lost time, we've gathered eight of the best new Costco freezer finds of 2026. Just be prepared to clear some freezer space — or go ahead and pick up a new freezer while you're on your Costco run.