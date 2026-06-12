8 Of The Best Costco Freezer Finds In 2026 So Far
From delicious food court ice cream sundaes to loss-leading rotisserie chickens and even some seriously great articles of furniture, Costco really does have it all. Still, new items pop up on the warehouse club's shelves every day. This, of course, can make it difficult to keep up with the latest Costco hubbub. That's quite the shame, because 2026 has been a banner year for Costco.
This year alone has seen quite a few delicious new bakery items and some fantastic snack additions to the store's many, many aisles. Sometimes, however, we can be a bit frosty to the freezer portion of the store, and there are plenty of great items to be had there. To make up for lost time, we've gathered eight of the best new Costco freezer finds of 2026. Just be prepared to clear some freezer space — or go ahead and pick up a new freezer while you're on your Costco run.
When We Eat Mango On a Stick
When We Eat Mango On a Stick is a perfectly refreshing tropical popsicle that is made with only one ingredient: mango. It's the perfect snack for enjoying by the pool. Feeling really spicy? Sprinkle on some Tajín. Each bag comes with 14 pops and costs $12.89.
The Cheesecake Factory Grand Cheesecake Assortment
The Cheesecake Factory Grand Cheesecake Assortment is just what any cheesecake lover wants (and deserves). Each pack comes with 12 slices of cheesecake and four flavors (Key Lime, Banana Cream, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle, and Strawberry-Topped Original), with each flavor having three slices. Each pack costs $18.99.
Häagen-Dazs Mini Dubai Style Chocolate Ice Cream Bars
It's not 2025 anymore and the world has moved on from Dubai chocolate and onto dot cakes, but hear us out: These mini-but-mighty Häagen-Dazs Mini Dubai Style Chocolate Ice Cream Bars are delicious well beyond novelty. Each bar is made with a creamy pistachio ice cream center that's covered in kataifi-laden chocolate. These bars are sold in packs of 20 for about $15.99.
Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Featuring whole milk mozzarella, an herb, Romano, and Parmesan topping, and no shortage of pepperoni, the Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza is a true delight. According to reviewers, the crust is more of a flatbread style than the brand's typical frozen pizza offerings. Each box comes with four pies and costs about $17.
Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream
Big news for novelty dessert lovers: This year, Costco introduced Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream. Each pack contains six individually packaged pops and costs between $10.99 and $11.69.
Nightingale Brookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches
Combining the flavorful powers of brownies, cookies, and ice cream, the Nightingale Brookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches are a true treat. Each sandwich consists of one brownie side and one cookie side with a cookie crumb ice cream filling. These frozen treats come in a pack of 12 sandwiches that costs $14.99.
Tyson Chicken Nuggets Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary
New at Costco, you can find Tyson Chicken Nuggets Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary. These nuggets are made in the shape of a star, but are the same Tyson chicken nuggets we all know and love. They're limited edition, so grab a bag when you can. Each weighs 56 ounces and costs $9.99.
Dole Whip Tropical Guava Passion
We know Dole Whip, and we love Dole Whip. The frozen treat beloved by Disney adults (and kids) worldwide is a classic, but the brand's newest frozen treat flavor is really something. Dole Whip Tropical Guava Passion is fruity, delicious, and has that light-yet-creamy texture that fans of the treat have grown to love. Each pack contains eight individually packed 3.6-ounce desserts for about $9.89.