Costco's Newest Food Court Dessert Brings Back Churros (But Not In The Way You'd Expect)
When Costco discontinued its food court churros in 2024, fans of the sugar-crusted fried dough treat were understandably bereft. After all, there were few joys more pure than gnawing on a churro while perusing bulk-sized goods. While the double chocolate chunk cookie that replaced the churro is undeniably delicious, and has even gained viral acclaim online, there are still some Costco shoppers who crave a bite of the doughy delight.
For these churro-heads, we have some good news: the Costco churro is coming back, just not in the shape you would expect. On March 11, 2026, Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted about Costco's new caramel churro sundae. This new sundae comes shortly after the release of Costco's double mint chocolate sundae, one of many must have March Costco finds. The churro sundae consists of a soft serve base (you can choose chocolate, vanilla, or swirl), caramel sauce, and churro bites on top.
A limited item (for now)
Currently, the caramel churro sundae is only available at certain Costco locations. However, this sundae may soon roll out on a wider scale over the coming weeks. Check out its availability next time you make a visit to your local warehouse. This might just be the item next up on the docket to replace the St. Patrick's Day-appropriate double mint chocolate sundae. As with the mint sundae, the churro sundae is priced at $2.99. This is, like the famously cheap Costco hotdog, quite the deal (it's less than many an iced latte).
The introduction of the new caramel churro sundae doesn't seem to indicate the return of those beloved churro twists, but it might just be the best way to get a taste of the nostalgic Costco classic. If you're not in the mood for a caramel-tinged sundae, but you are in the mood for trying some Costco newness, you can grab the chain's lemon custard pie for a bite of spring.