The US McDonald's Which Was Turned Into A California Historic Landmark

When you think of historic sites, your mind might jump to places like the Statue of Liberty or a Civil War battleground — but head to Pomona, California, and you'll find a former McDonald's restaurant that also has a comparable status (although, to be fair, its historic landmark status is on the local level, not the national one).

Located on Pomona's East Mission Boulevard, you'd be forgiven for not realizing that the building was once a McDonald's. With a slanted red roof, red-and-white stripes on the building, and a retro-space-age red arch with a yellow signboard, the site doesn't look anything like a contemporary McDonald's. It opened in 1954 as the chain's seventh restaurant, back when the whole company was based nearby in San Bernardino. It was one of the first locations that brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald franchised out. Architect Stanley Clark Meston designed the building with golden arches alongside the slanted roof; both the arches and roof would've been vibrantly lit up in neon at the time. However, it was only a McDonald's until 1968. After that, the arches were destroyed, and a taqueria took over; since around 2004, it's been home to donut shop AMA Donuts.

Even without those arches, in May 2026, Pomona's city council voted to give the building historic landmark status. That means it's protected from demolition — while there were no imminent plans to do so, the current owner had intended to sell it, leaving its future ambiguous.