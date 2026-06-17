For Moist Banana Bread That's Higher In Protein, All You Need Is One Ingredient Swap
Protein has certainly been in the spotlight, and for good reason. It helps you feel satiated and can even support healthy aging. Bread isn't the first thing most of us think of when we're trying to add more protein to our diets — especially sweet breads. But if you're a bread fiend (and you're not someone who struggles with getting too much protein in your diet), adding blended cottage cheese to your recipe in place of sour cream creates a nice texture with more protein than you'd get from a standard banana bread recipe.
Let's take a look at the two dairy products side-by-side: ½ a cup of 1% milk cottage cheese packs in 14 grams of protein, while a ½ cup of sour cream adds less than 3 grams of protein. If you're trying to keep an eye on how much fat you eat, cottage cheese is the lower-fat option. A ½ cup of 1% milk cottage cheese adds a single gram of fat, while ½ cup of sour cream adds more than 23 grams of fat. While cottage cheese certainly doesn't have as much protein as, for example, eggs and salmon, adding it to recipes can be a smart way to hit your macronutrient goals. Let's take a look at what you need to know to successfully use cottage cheese in place of sour cream in banana bread recipes.
How to make the switch from sour cream to cottage cheese in your banana bread
Ready to make the switch? Our bakery-worthy banana bread recipe is a fine example. It doesn't take a whole lot of extra work, but you will need to blend the cottage cheese until it reaches a smooth consistency before adding it to your recipe. From there, it's a 1-to-1 swap. If you love the tang of sour cream, try adding a splash of vinegar or lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and a bit of milk to your blended cottage cheese to recreate the signature taste and texture you're used to.
Not sure which cottage cheese to use in place of sour cream? In this particular dairy conundrum, the world is your oyster. The variety you use doesn't really matter, so feel free to use your favorite brand and fat level. A cottage cheese with a higher fat content may be helpful if you're truly looking to replicate the taste of sour cream-based banana bread, as its fat content will be closer to that of sour cream. Whether you're looking for a higher-protein option or you've simply run out of sour cream and it's all you have on hand, it can be a great addition to your banana bread recipe.