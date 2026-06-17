For Moist Banana Bread That's Higher In Protein, All You Need Is One Ingredient Swap

Protein has certainly been in the spotlight, and for good reason. It helps you feel satiated and can even support healthy aging. Bread isn't the first thing most of us think of when we're trying to add more protein to our diets — especially sweet breads. But if you're a bread fiend (and you're not someone who struggles with getting too much protein in your diet), adding blended cottage cheese to your recipe in place of sour cream creates a nice texture with more protein than you'd get from a standard banana bread recipe.

Let's take a look at the two dairy products side-by-side: ½ a cup of 1% milk cottage cheese packs in 14 grams of protein, while a ½ cup of sour cream adds less than 3 grams of protein. If you're trying to keep an eye on how much fat you eat, cottage cheese is the lower-fat option. A ½ cup of 1% milk cottage cheese adds a single gram of fat, while ½ cup of sour cream adds more than 23 grams of fat. While cottage cheese certainly doesn't have as much protein as, for example, eggs and salmon, adding it to recipes can be a smart way to hit your macronutrient goals. Let's take a look at what you need to know to successfully use cottage cheese in place of sour cream in banana bread recipes.