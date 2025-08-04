Which Has More Protein: Eggs Or Salmon?

Whether you're trying to make gains in the gym, stick to a low-carb diet, or you simply love the way you feel when you eat a high-protein diet, it can be tough to figure out how to maximize the amount of protein that you get each day. Lean meats, fish, and eggs can help you hit your macronutrient goals, and understanding which types of animal proteins have the highest amount of protein can help you get your ratios just right. When it comes to protein content, salmon is the clear winner — 67% of the calories in salmon come from protein, compared to just 36% of the calories in an egg coming from protein. In terms of standard servings, one egg contains about 6 grams of protein, while 3.5 ounces of salmon contains between 22 and 25 grams of protein.

A third of salmon's calories come from fat, but the fish has no carbohydrates at all. Eggs, on the other hand, have a much higher fat content, with 62% of the calories in an egg coming from fat (about 2% of the calories in an egg come from carbohydrates). If you're working to hit your protein goals for the day, salmon is typically the way to go, but it's not always that simple. Calorically, there's a bit of a difference between the two — eggs have about 143 calories per 100 grams, while salmon has about 127 calories per 100 grams. A small difference, but it might be important to consider if you're working to stick to a strict diet.