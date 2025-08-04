Which Has More Protein: Eggs Or Salmon?
Whether you're trying to make gains in the gym, stick to a low-carb diet, or you simply love the way you feel when you eat a high-protein diet, it can be tough to figure out how to maximize the amount of protein that you get each day. Lean meats, fish, and eggs can help you hit your macronutrient goals, and understanding which types of animal proteins have the highest amount of protein can help you get your ratios just right. When it comes to protein content, salmon is the clear winner — 67% of the calories in salmon come from protein, compared to just 36% of the calories in an egg coming from protein. In terms of standard servings, one egg contains about 6 grams of protein, while 3.5 ounces of salmon contains between 22 and 25 grams of protein.
A third of salmon's calories come from fat, but the fish has no carbohydrates at all. Eggs, on the other hand, have a much higher fat content, with 62% of the calories in an egg coming from fat (about 2% of the calories in an egg come from carbohydrates). If you're working to hit your protein goals for the day, salmon is typically the way to go, but it's not always that simple. Calorically, there's a bit of a difference between the two — eggs have about 143 calories per 100 grams, while salmon has about 127 calories per 100 grams. A small difference, but it might be important to consider if you're working to stick to a strict diet.
Enjoying salmon and eggs as a part of a high-protein diet plan
Eating straight-up salmon and eggs can certainly help you hit your protein goals, but it can get boring fast. Using different seasonings to upgrade salmon, swapping cooking methods, and adding side dishes can all help to keep you interested in your food while still hitting your ideal macronutrient ratios. Planning or prepping your meals ahead of time can also help you get into the groove of high-protein eating. When it comes to salmon, you've got tons of options (just be sure to avoid common salmon cooking mistakes), including grilling, pan-searing, and roasting. Try stuffing your salmon with cream cheese and crab or spinach to both boost the protein and create depth of flavor.
Like salmon, eggs can be made in a ton of different ways, allowing you to include variety in your high-protein diet. Scrambled eggs are quick and easy (and there are tons of scrambled egg tips out there), and can easily be enjoyed on their own, tucked into a breakfast burrito, or eaten alongside breakfast potatoes for a macronutrient-balanced breakfast that will keep you energized and feeling full until lunch. Baked egg dishes, like a perfectly custard-y quiche, can add a touch of decadence to your morning while helping you get your protein grams sky-high before you even leave the house. Of course, you can always enjoy a salmon and egg bagel to combine the best of both worlds at any time of day.