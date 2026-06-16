Mix White Claw With This Sweet Fruit For The Most Refreshing Fourth Of July Cocktail

Confession time from a former bartender-turned-foodie-writer: I don't care for White Claw, or any hard seltzer, really. Somewhere between the injections of fruit flavors, over-carbonation, and cheap vodka-esque burn, the stuff just doesn't do it for me — on its own, that is. I nevertheless stock up on these cans around the Fourth of July because they're the perfect ingredient for frozen slushy cocktails. You can make all kinds of delicious slushies with the right White Claw flavor and fruit blended together with some ice (though there's an easy way to make slushy cocktails without a blender), and the White Claw's fizz helps keep the whole thing airy and fluffy, kind of like a 7-Eleven Slurpee fresh out of the machine. That said, there's one fruit I keep reaching for every summer for these frozen delights in a glass: mango.

Add mango, ice, and White Claw to a blender, and you'll have a delightfully fruity cocktail slushy within just minutes. A variety of White Claw flavors work well in a mango slushy, too — peach and tangerine both offer complementary fruity undertones — but if you love juicy mango as much as I do, you're going to want to just go ahead and use White Claw Mango as well. One can is usually enough to split between two cocktails (you don't want too much liquid in there), but you can always weave in more boozy warmth with splashes of triple sec, rum, tequila, or quality vodka.