Mix White Claw With This Sweet Fruit For The Most Refreshing Fourth Of July Cocktail
Confession time from a former bartender-turned-foodie-writer: I don't care for White Claw, or any hard seltzer, really. Somewhere between the injections of fruit flavors, over-carbonation, and cheap vodka-esque burn, the stuff just doesn't do it for me — on its own, that is. I nevertheless stock up on these cans around the Fourth of July because they're the perfect ingredient for frozen slushy cocktails. You can make all kinds of delicious slushies with the right White Claw flavor and fruit blended together with some ice (though there's an easy way to make slushy cocktails without a blender), and the White Claw's fizz helps keep the whole thing airy and fluffy, kind of like a 7-Eleven Slurpee fresh out of the machine. That said, there's one fruit I keep reaching for every summer for these frozen delights in a glass: mango.
Add mango, ice, and White Claw to a blender, and you'll have a delightfully fruity cocktail slushy within just minutes. A variety of White Claw flavors work well in a mango slushy, too — peach and tangerine both offer complementary fruity undertones — but if you love juicy mango as much as I do, you're going to want to just go ahead and use White Claw Mango as well. One can is usually enough to split between two cocktails (you don't want too much liquid in there), but you can always weave in more boozy warmth with splashes of triple sec, rum, tequila, or quality vodka.
Use frozen mango for the best slushy, plus other tips
You can use fresh mango for your boozy White Claw slushies, but chunks of frozen mango are even better. You'll still want to add ice unless you prefer a drink that's too thick to slurp, but you won't need quite as much, or have to take painstaking efforts to freeze the fruit yourself if you just use the pre-frozen stuff. If you're adding other alcohol, be sure to account for that and adjust your ice accordingly, as too much ice and too much liquid will make your cocktail more runny than slushy. There's also always the option of just stirring in some mango puree with White Claw and serving it on the rocks, but who are we kidding? This is just one of those cocktails that's so much better frozen.
Still, if the flavor is milder than you'd prefer, add in a splash or two of lime juice (which you'll already have on hand if you're making a three-ingredient Fourth of July summer salad). Rather than overpowering, the lime nicely punches up the tropical mango flavor with a tart undertone. You can also add a lime wedge garnish for a pop of color and an extra hint of citrusy brightness. Some people also add simple syrup to their White Claw slushies, but I don't like to do this with mango renditions because the mango flavor is sweet enough already. Nevertheless, it's your summer beverage, your call.
@alexis_vee
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