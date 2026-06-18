Skip The Cabbage, Use This Vegetable For Coleslaw With 10x More Flavor

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Coleslaw is one of those classic summer dishes you can always rely on. Whether you're using it as a side for your hamburgers and hot dogs or as a topping on various kinds of sandwiches, coleslaw adds a light and fresh flavor to any meal. A classic coleslaw recipe consists of cabbage, carrots, mayonnaise, and various seasonings to create that flavorful crunch. However, if you're looking for a tasty way to get creative with your slaw, broccoli is the ingredient you have been missing.

While you may tend to roast your broccoli as a simple side dish or enjoy it drenched in cheddar soup cheese sauce, this vegetable also makes for a delicious coleslaw base. Not only does the broccoli add its earthy, mild, "green" flavor, but your coleslaw will also have an even crunchier bite. Broccoli, like cabbage, is rich in fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants, but broccoli offers around six times the amount of vitamin A and twice the amount of vitamin C, giving broccoli slaw its own distinctive set of nutritional benefits over the traditional. Plus, this slaw pairs great with many flavors — whether you want to turn it into a classic coleslaw recipe or mix up the ingredients and dressing, the options are endless with a broccoli slaw.