Skip The Cabbage, Use This Vegetable For Coleslaw With 10x More Flavor
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Coleslaw is one of those classic summer dishes you can always rely on. Whether you're using it as a side for your hamburgers and hot dogs or as a topping on various kinds of sandwiches, coleslaw adds a light and fresh flavor to any meal. A classic coleslaw recipe consists of cabbage, carrots, mayonnaise, and various seasonings to create that flavorful crunch. However, if you're looking for a tasty way to get creative with your slaw, broccoli is the ingredient you have been missing.
While you may tend to roast your broccoli as a simple side dish or enjoy it drenched in cheddar soup cheese sauce, this vegetable also makes for a delicious coleslaw base. Not only does the broccoli add its earthy, mild, "green" flavor, but your coleslaw will also have an even crunchier bite. Broccoli, like cabbage, is rich in fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants, but broccoli offers around six times the amount of vitamin A and twice the amount of vitamin C, giving broccoli slaw its own distinctive set of nutritional benefits over the traditional. Plus, this slaw pairs great with many flavors — whether you want to turn it into a classic coleslaw recipe or mix up the ingredients and dressing, the options are endless with a broccoli slaw.
Tips for making the tastiest broccoli coleslaw
Making your broccoli slaw starts with the right broccoli — be sure you're choosing green and firm broccoli at your grocery store to ensure the most flavorful result. To make the coleslaw, you'll want to use the stalk of the broccoli and slice it into thin slabs; then julienne these, cutting them into matchsticks that provide the perfect crunch to your dish. If desired, cut the florets smaller and add them to your slaw for more flavor and texture. Some grocery stores also sell pre-packaged versions, such as this Marketside Fresh Broccoli Slaw, that will save you time in the kitchen. Both options work, though making it from scratch lets you have control over the size of your broccoli morsels.
You can go classic with your ingredients such as carrots, purple cabbage, and red onion. Alternatively, get creative and add in almonds, sunflower seeds, and raisins for a nutty flavor. For the dressing, a simple mayonnaise, sour cream, apple cider vinegar, and sweet relish makes for a tangy bite. You can also add in Dijon mustard and a bit of sesame oil for a more acidic and rich flavor.
Broccoli slaw makes for a great side dish for the picnic table, or a delicious filling for tacos and wraps. It's also an easily adjustable recipe — you can add more seasonings, sweetness, or even spice to your coleslaw depending on your preference. Forget coleslaw with cabbage — broccoli coleslaw is the way to go.