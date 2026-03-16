Turn Broccoli Into A Comforting Side Dish With One Canned Ingredient
Whether you're serving broccoli cacio e pepe-style sprinkled with Parm, or dishing it up in creamy, dreamy broccoli and cheddar soup, there's no denying that pairing this cruciferous powerhouse with cheese in any form is a match made in heaven. Rich in nutrients that protect both heart and brain health, broccoli was once maligned for its sulphurous undertones until we discovered the cooking techniques and seasonings that cut through the bitterness to amplify broccoli's earthy, nutty flavor profile.
These flavors are especially evident when broccoli is draped in decadent cheddar sauce, a la Outback Steakhouse. Cheddar's tangy, salty sharpness cancels out the bitterness in broccoli, letting both ingredients shine. This pairing also takes just minutes if you rely on a tried-and-true cheese sauce shortcut: canned cheddar cheese soup. Made for cooking rather than eating with crackers, this cheesy soup is creamy and velvety right from the can, eliminating the time and effort needed to make a traditional cheese sauce with milk and shredded cheddar.
Generally speaking, it's best to steam your broccoli and heat the cheese sauce separately, combining them just before serving. Since the cheese soup only needs a few minutes to heat through and steaming or roasting broccoli takes much longer, making them separately keeps your cheese sauce from burning and your broccoli from being undercooked. This also lets you control how much cheese sauce you put on your broccoli, whether you prefer a light drizzle or a thick cascade.
Keeping it easy peasy cheddar cheesy
Canned cheddar cheese soup is often condensed, meaning it's dense and globby. Though heat quickly takes it from a yellow can-shaped blob into a rich, smooth mixture, you may still want to thin it a bit with some milk or chicken broth. This creates a texture more likely to wrap around the broccoli and sink into the florets, rather than just sit awkwardly on top. Milk makes a creamier sauce while broth thins it a bit more, but add lots of savory flavor.
There are other flavors beyond ordinary yellow cheddar. For example, Campbell's offers white cheddar and garlic Parmesan with herbs condensed cheese soups. These variations are a tasty way to make your broccoli feel fancy, especially when served next to a beautiful grilled steak or barbecued chicken. Think white cheddar sauce simmered with red pepper flakes and finished with fresh chives, or garlicky, herby Parmesan sauce dotted with crispy onions.
You might also celebrate the return of Cracker Barrel's beloved broccoli cheese casserole by making a similar side at home. Contrary to previous advice, this recipe combines chopped broccoli florets and the cheese soup of your choice to bake together in the same dish. However, the addition of plenty of milk and extra cheese adds enough moisture to cook the broccoli to al dente perfection, while the sauce bubbles and reduces into a thick sauce with a cheese pull to die for.