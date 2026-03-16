Turn Broccoli Into A Comforting Side Dish With One Canned Ingredient

Whether you're serving broccoli cacio e pepe-style sprinkled with Parm, or dishing it up in creamy, dreamy broccoli and cheddar soup, there's no denying that pairing this cruciferous powerhouse with cheese in any form is a match made in heaven. Rich in nutrients that protect both heart and brain health, broccoli was once maligned for its sulphurous undertones until we discovered the cooking techniques and seasonings that cut through the bitterness to amplify broccoli's earthy, nutty flavor profile.

These flavors are especially evident when broccoli is draped in decadent cheddar sauce, a la Outback Steakhouse. Cheddar's tangy, salty sharpness cancels out the bitterness in broccoli, letting both ingredients shine. This pairing also takes just minutes if you rely on a tried-and-true cheese sauce shortcut: canned cheddar cheese soup. Made for cooking rather than eating with crackers, this cheesy soup is creamy and velvety right from the can, eliminating the time and effort needed to make a traditional cheese sauce with milk and shredded cheddar.

Generally speaking, it's best to steam your broccoli and heat the cheese sauce separately, combining them just before serving. Since the cheese soup only needs a few minutes to heat through and steaming or roasting broccoli takes much longer, making them separately keeps your cheese sauce from burning and your broccoli from being undercooked. This also lets you control how much cheese sauce you put on your broccoli, whether you prefer a light drizzle or a thick cascade.