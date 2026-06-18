For Easily Sliceable Homemade Bread, Stop Making This Rookie Mistake

Few things in life are quite as enticing as freshly baked bread, but rush to enjoy it at your own peril. Unless you want to tear it apart bit by bit like you're in some Parisian riverside tableau, replete with a chunk of cheese and a jug of wine, let those lovely loaves cool before you begin slicing them down to size.

Fresh out of the oven, or even the bread makers of yore, those sandwich staples are simply too squishy to cleanly slide a knife through. Try to nab a piece too soon, and it comes out compressed at best. It probably won't taste right yet, either. You know the carryover cooking that might make you pull a steak from the heat to let it rest, even before it reaches its ideal temp? A similar principle applies to a lot of bread preparations that continue developing even after you remove them from the oven. Dig in prematurely, and what looks finished is likely still sticky inside. Between that, the aesthetic disappointment of a squished slice, and its somewhat diminished functionality, and you really should just wait until your bread has cooled to break out the knife. That little utensil can make a big difference, too.