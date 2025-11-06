The Forgotten Kitchen Appliance Everyone Had In The '80s And '90s (It Made Baking So Simple)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While one might assume that we are presently at peak gadget, that notion is incorrect. Yes, our appliances are "smart," our apps promise to solve it all, and even delivery platforms, which narrowly modernize the good old pizza guy, can make dinner seem like something out of "The Jetsons." But, ancient times, times when kitchen counters were topped with television sets and sun-dried tomatoes were the hot new food, were tops for culinary tech. Yes, we're talking about the 1980s, the 1990s, and the one small appliance that ruled them both: the bread maker.

The mechanical bread maker as we know it only dates back to about 1986, and, much like the ubiquitous air fryer of today, it did seem to populate bougier homes overnight. If there wasn't one in your own home, odds are that the fragrance of sandwich loaf perfumed Ashley's up the block. And while we're all scrambling to figure out how to make a sourdough starter from scratch today, all our neon-wearing ancestors had to do was add their ingredients to the machine's chamber, punch a few buttons, and get back to rollerblading or whatever. A few hours later and they had enough fresh, warm bread to power them through those dark, cold, social media-free days when nobody even knew that you had made your own bread.