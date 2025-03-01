Should You Really Be Letting Grilled Steak Rest?

Among steak lovers, it's pretty much common knowledge that resting a steak after cooking equals a juicier cut of steak. But there are some who push back on that notion. Their take on the issue is that the difference in the amount of juice is minuscule, which isn't a big enough amount to justify the possible downside – an overcooked steak. However, to be fair, some dissection of this argument may be in order to get to the bottom of why not letting the meat sit is actually the best way to go.

To understand the argument against letting your steak rest, you first need to know a bit more about carry-over cooking. Proponents of carry-over cooking assume that a piece of meat continues to cook after it's removed from the flame. Despite it not being exposed to a source of heat any longer, the heat that remains inside the steak is enough to complete the cooking process.

However, the heat from carry-over cooking does something else: it makes the steak way more juicy. The juices that were on the steak's outer "layers" get pushed farther into the meat. This changes the structure of the muscle fibers within the meat, encouraging the juices to sink further down into the depths of the muscle fibers, distributing the juices more evenly throughout the meat in the process.