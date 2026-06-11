How Screwworms Could Impact The Price Of Beef For Your Summer BBQs

If you think your grocery bill has been rising to unbelievable heights lately, you might want to rethink your summer barbecue menus this year. Inflation, tariffs, and elevated grain prices are just some of the reasons that the price of beef has already spiked in 2026, but there is a new problem that could have a major effect on the U.S. cattle supply. A New World screwworm (NWS), a flesh-eating fly that affects livestock, has recently been detected in the United States, and the USDA has raised the alarm.

So far, there has only been one animal affected, a young calf in Zavala County, Texas. But the threat is serious, as NWS is a dangerous pest that can cause severe harm to animals, including livestock, pets, and wildlife. Screwworms don't infest the meat, produce, or other food products, but rather feed on the live animal. Should the screwworms spread to more livestock, it could heavily impact the cost of beef, as it will affect the country's cattle supply. This is probably a good time to come up with a backup plan filled with other great options for your summer barbecue.

This isn't the first time the United States has battled screwworms. There was an infestation of these parasites in Texas livestock in 1966, which was completely eradicated, and in 2016, wild deer in the Florida Keys experienced an outbreak, which was also quelled. Unfortunately, the parasites can spread quickly among herds of livestock, which is why the USDA has implemented a targeted plan of attack that includes measures like quarantines and the targeted release of sterile NWS flies to prevent further infestation.