9 Costco Finds To Host The Best Fourth Of July BBQ Ever

Throwing a Fourth of July barbecue is not a task for the faint of heart. From sketching out the guest list and prepping your grill for a full day's work to planning a menu that satisfies even the most discerning of guests, composing plans for a dazzling celebratory shindig can feel like a tremendous task. That's not even counting the work of shopping for party supplies. Finding one place that can check off every item on your list can feel nigh impossible.

However, Costco, the beloved wholesale club known for its impossibly inexpensive rotisserie chicken and its many food court offerings, has your back for any and every holiday gathering, including that most sizzling and sparkling of summer holidays. To prove it, we've gathered 9 of the best barbecue supplies to pick up on your next Costco run.