9 Costco Finds To Host The Best Fourth Of July BBQ Ever
Throwing a Fourth of July barbecue is not a task for the faint of heart. From sketching out the guest list and prepping your grill for a full day's work to planning a menu that satisfies even the most discerning of guests, composing plans for a dazzling celebratory shindig can feel like a tremendous task. That's not even counting the work of shopping for party supplies. Finding one place that can check off every item on your list can feel nigh impossible.
However, Costco, the beloved wholesale club known for its impossibly inexpensive rotisserie chicken and its many food court offerings, has your back for any and every holiday gathering, including that most sizzling and sparkling of summer holidays. To prove it, we've gathered 9 of the best barbecue supplies to pick up on your next Costco run.
Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker with Five Woodchip Varieties
The Nordic Ware Deluxe Kettle Smoker with Five Woodchip Varieties (including apple, hickory, and cherry) lets you both wet and dry smoke a variety of foods. Use it outside near your grilling station, or indoors so long as you have proper ventilation. Each kettle cooker costs $79.99.
Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle
Cooking Fourth of July burgers and hot dogs couldn't be easier thanks to the Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle. It's the perfect topper to your grill or stovetop for cooking up batches of food for large parties, plus it's just a great cooking tool to have on hand all year. Griddle cakes, anyone? This item is priced at $39.99.
Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst
You can't have a cookout without a few brats, which is where the Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst come in. These uncooked sausages are perfect for popping on the grill, and serve as a part of any classic summer spread. Each pack contains 14 bratwursts and costs $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake
To fill that cake-shaped hole in your party menu, pick up a Kirkland Signature Peaches and Cream Bar Cake. This confection is made from sponge cake, layers of whipped cream, and peach puree. Reviewers have praised its light, fresh taste thanks to its use of whipped cream over frosting. It's the perfect, not-too-heavy addition to a summer shindig and is priced at $17.99.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon
Costco's Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon makes for a lovely contrast to all the typical grilled and fried foods served at Fourth of July gatherings. Serve as a part of a snack table, or with your mains. An 84-ounce party pack costs about $55.99, but it's well worth the price for its satisfying flavor. You can find this in the prepared foods section of your local Costco.
Heinz Classic Variety Pack
The Heinz Classic Variety Pack has all your saucing needs covered. Each pack contains four squeeze bottles: two ketchups, one barbecue sauce, and one yellow mustard. In essence, it's all you need for dressing burgers, hot dogs, fries, and more. It costs $13.99.
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Variety Pack
Chips make for an easy, flavorful side at any casual get together, from pool parties to barbecues and cookouts. So, why not grab a pack for the summer? The Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Variety Pack contains 30 bags of chips in four flavors: 12 Jalapeño, six Sea Salt, six Sea Salt & Vinegar, and six Smokehouse BBQ. The variety pack costs $21.99.
Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie
The Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cream Pie is one of the absolute best Costco bakery finds of 2026. Each pie weighs about 4 pounds and is made with a graham cracker crust, strawberry base, and strawberry cream topping with whipped cream decoration. It's perfectly sweet, creamy, and light enough to withstand the wilting heat of summer. Each pie costs $18.99.
Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs
Ribs are a surefire showstopper on the sparkling, rocket-laden holiday that is July Fourth, so grab the Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs. They're preseasoned and perfect for popping on the grill, minimal prep required. Each package costs around $25 and weighs about 7 pounds.