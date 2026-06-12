Costco 2026 Price Cuts: What You Need To Know

There's no doubt about it — grocery prices have increased over the last few years. If you're a Costco member, you may have heard about the warehouse store giant's recent commitment to cutting costs for customers, but sadly, the news might not be all it's cracked up to be. While speaking on Costco's third quarter 2026 earnings call, Ron Vachris, president and chief executive officer, acknowledged the financial difficulties many are facing today, and Gary Millerchip, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said that several price cuts occurred during the third financial quarter.

When we checked the prices mentioned on the call against those on Costco's website at a Brooklyn location, however, we found some discrepancies. For example, on the call (transcript via Seeking Alpha), Millerchip said the price of Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds would drop from $19.99 to $18.99, but they're currently listed at $21.99. He also mentioned the price of Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings would drop from $16.99 to $14.99, but they're currently listed at $17.01. While there are a lot of Costco staples you should always stock up on, keep an eye on prices before throwing things into your cart on autopilot.