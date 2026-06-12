Costco 2026 Price Cuts: What You Need To Know
There's no doubt about it — grocery prices have increased over the last few years. If you're a Costco member, you may have heard about the warehouse store giant's recent commitment to cutting costs for customers, but sadly, the news might not be all it's cracked up to be. While speaking on Costco's third quarter 2026 earnings call, Ron Vachris, president and chief executive officer, acknowledged the financial difficulties many are facing today, and Gary Millerchip, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said that several price cuts occurred during the third financial quarter.
When we checked the prices mentioned on the call against those on Costco's website at a Brooklyn location, however, we found some discrepancies. For example, on the call (transcript via Seeking Alpha), Millerchip said the price of Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds would drop from $19.99 to $18.99, but they're currently listed at $21.99. He also mentioned the price of Kirkland Signature Crispy Wings would drop from $16.99 to $14.99, but they're currently listed at $17.01. While there are a lot of Costco staples you should always stock up on, keep an eye on prices before throwing things into your cart on autopilot.
What Costco customers have been saying about store prices lately
If you've been frustrated by grocery prices in general, you're not alone. Some Costco shoppers have been expressing their disappointment in Costco's prices on social media. They remember when Costco used to be the best option for budget grocery shopping, but the deals at the chain today leave something to be desired. Some say they go to Costco for certain items while heading to smaller grocery stores for other items, while others say that shopping at Costco is about quality, not getting the lowest price available.
Others have expressed frustration that prices seem to be higher each time they shop at Costco, saying they're considering leaving the chain since the deals aren't worth it anymore. For what it's worth, fans of the chain also say it's impossible to compare Costco to other stores because Costco typically offers higher-quality items that can't be compared to what you get at a standard grocery store. Lowering the prices of certain items may boost customer satisfaction, but in the meantime, there are hacks that can change the way you shop at Costco so you can get more for your money.