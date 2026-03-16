20 Costco Staples Under $20 To Always Stock Up On

A trip to Costco inevitably means you're bombarded by extra-large quantities of food and home items. How do you walk out of the store without spending a fortune on bulk purchases that end up going to waste? First, it pays to go to Costco with a plan. Think about what you actually need large amounts of for your household versus what looks like a great deal, but is actually not — and may not even be that useful.

Don't know how to figure that out? We've done the dirty work for you. We found 20 of Costco's best pantry staples that are basics for nearly any kitchen situation. Even better, none of these essentials cost more than around $20 for a super-sized pack, making them better deals than hitting your local grocery store for these items on the regular.