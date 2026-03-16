20 Costco Staples Under $20 To Always Stock Up On
A trip to Costco inevitably means you're bombarded by extra-large quantities of food and home items. How do you walk out of the store without spending a fortune on bulk purchases that end up going to waste? First, it pays to go to Costco with a plan. Think about what you actually need large amounts of for your household versus what looks like a great deal, but is actually not — and may not even be that useful.
Don't know how to figure that out? We've done the dirty work for you. We found 20 of Costco's best pantry staples that are basics for nearly any kitchen situation. Even better, none of these essentials cost more than around $20 for a super-sized pack, making them better deals than hitting your local grocery store for these items on the regular.
Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil delivers versatility and flavor, and shoppers praise the rich taste. Use it in salad dressings, for sauteing, in recipes — you should find yourself reaching for it over and over again. This means it's ideal that it comes in a 2-liter size for roughly $20 (depending on warehouse location).
Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
Pure, organic maple syrup is often priced around $15 for much smaller bottles, which makes the also-$15 Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup a winner not only for its value, but also for its well-balanced flavor and texture. It has over 5,000 five-star reviews.
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
The Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend is a massive 4-pound bag of quick-frozen blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries for just $14.29, which is typically cheaper than getting a couple cartons of fresh berries. It's a perfect mixture to keep on hand if you make a lot of smoothies, or to use in desserts and other recipes.
Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All-Purpose Flour is made from organic hard red wheat and is versatile enough to use in all types of recipes. Costco sells a massive two-pack of 10-pound sacks for $19.99. Even professional bakers mention using it for their baked goods.
Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats
Whether you're a regular oatmeal eater or use this staple for recipes, you can't beat Costco's deal of a whopping 10-pound box of Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats for about $9. The box includes 110 or so servings split between two 5-pound bags, meaning you have breakfast covered for nearly half a year.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
This 4-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, which costs about $18, should be a go-to staple for fans of chicken nuggets. There are about 22 servings per package. Just pop them in the oven or air fryer anytime you need a high-protein bite.
Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter
From PB&J's galore to a base in certain recipes, stocking up on this $12, 56-total-ounce two-pack of Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter is a smart move for budget-conscious households. It's a simple mix of peanuts and salt with no extra ingredients, and has a smooth, creamy texture that rivals other name brands.
Kirkland Signature Premium Paper Towels
If you shop at Costco for no other reason, it should at least be to grab its massive packs of Kirkland Signature Premium Paper Towels. While the paper towels can hover a couple dollars over $20 at some warehouse locations, it's still a better deal than equal amounts of paper towels from some name brands. If you have the space, it's worth it to stock your pantry with these since you're guaranteed to use them constantly.
Kirkland Signature Free Range Large Eggs
A 24-count of eggs for a little under $5 feels like a steal these days, making the Kirkland Signature Free Range Large Eggs an excellent value for everyday eating, cooking, and baking. Even better is knowing, despite the reasonable cost, the eggs are quality: they're USDA Grade A and Certified Humane.
Kirkland Signature Pink Salt
The versatile Kirkland Signature Pink Salt (about $9 for 5 pounds) is a fine-grain salt that can season anything and everything, making this bulk container a useful kitchen essential for home chefs. A number of buyers say they prefer the taste of this salt over basic white.
Rao's Marinara Sauce
Rao's Marinara Sauce has a strong following thanks to its rich flavor and list of simple ingredients. Buying the sauce at Costco instead of most grocery stores brings the cost per jar down significantly, making this roughly $15 two-pack of 31.7-ounce jars a smart item to add to your shopping list.
Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags
Customers love Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bags because they stretch, don't have a strong perfume smell, and you get 200 of them for just under $20. They're even made with side seams that protect from leaks.
Garofalo Organic Pasta Variety Pack
The Garofalo Organic Pasta Variety Pack is made in and imported from Italy, and shoppers give the pasta high marks for flavor and quality. It's a better value than what you typically find for a gourmet item, costing just $11.99 for six bags.
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Variety Pack
From kitchen spills to quick counter cleanups, you're bound to find a use for the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Variety Pack, usually around $20 for five packs of 85 wipes. It makes sense to get a bundle of these at a budget-friendly price — you probably use them more than you think.
Kirkland Signature Ultra Shine Liquid Dish Soap
If you tend to go through dish soap frequently, grab this oversized 90-fluid-ounce bottle for $10 on your next Costco trip. Shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Ultra Shine Liquid Dish Soap is comparable to other more expensive name brands.
Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter
Don't let the Costco Kirkland Signature butter recall, which impacted 80,000 pounds of product, scare you; the Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter is still a worthwhile Costco grab. The four-count pack of 4-ounce sticks for about $10 is made without artificial growth hormones and is great for spreading or cooking.
Ziploc Seal Top Bag Variety Pack
The Ziploc Seal Top Bag Variety Pack includes 322 total bags for $16.99, covering a wide range of food storage needs. If you find yourself constantly in need of different size baggies, you can't beat this pack that breaks down to about 5 cents per bag.
Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock
Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Stock ($11.99) is rich, flavorful, and has so many uses beyond being a soup base. You should find yourself reaching for it for any number of recipes. The six resealable 32-fluid-ounce cartons make it convenient to just use what you need.
Kirkland Signature Organic Sugar
The 10-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Sugar ($13.99) is worth keeping on hand, whether you're a frequent baker or just frequently put sugar in your coffee. Some shoppers say it has a better flavor than your average grocery store sugar.
Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water
You truly can't beat the price of this Costco Kirkland Signature staple. Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water costs just under $5 for 40 bottles. It tastes good according to a number of Costco shoppers, who say the water has a pleasant, slightly sweet flavor.