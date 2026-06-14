20 Popular '90s Cereals Still On Shelves Today
If you were born in the 1990s — or spent the bulk of your childhood in that decade — then you probably remember plenty of iconic store-bought snacks and foods that made each day a little more fun. Breakfast cereals were no exception, with that crunchy, often sugary goodness that helped you roll out of bed on busy school mornings. Of course, '90s cereals were popular among adults, but the fun colors, textures, and crispy, crackly sounds felt geared toward the kids of the decade.
If you're craving a bite of nostalgia, there's a good chance your favorite cereal you enjoyed during the '90s is still on store shelves today. The packaging and marketing might be slightly different, and it's possible that a few ingredients have changed, but next time you're at the grocery store, it's worth taking a walk to the grocery aisle and picking up a box of that certain cereal that reminds you of your youth. It should be noted that many of these products launched before the 1990s, but their colors and flavors made them extra popular in a decade when color-block patterns reigned supreme. While some of your favorite cereals might be discontinued, these 20 '90s breakfast favorites are still going strong.
Corn Pops
Maybe it was the attention-grabbing commercials that made this cereal such a hit in the '90s — or perhaps it was the product's bright yellow color in the aluminum foil package that made it feel special. Either way, many people consider this one of their favorite cereals from this era. If you buy it today, though, keep in mind that the classic foil bag has been replaced with a typical plastic one, so it's not as fun to unbox.
Apple Jacks
Those orangey-red and green O-shaped cereal pieces are etched in every '90s kid's mind. Apple Jacks have that sweet, appley flavor with a hint of cinnamon, and the bright colors scream nostalgia. Plus, their 1990s slogan embodied sugary, candy-style foods with, "We eat what we like." Yes, you can still grab them in the cereal aisle.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, those mini, French-toast-inspired cereal pieces, are also still for sale today. If you're a true '90s kid, you probably remember that this cereal was known for its tagline, "The taste you can see," which r/90s Reddit users still reminisce about. If you have any leftover, try adding it to your apple desserts.
French Toast Crunch
French Toast Crunch is a spinoff of Cinnamon Toast Crunch introduced in 1996, but it was discontinued after a decade. It had an iconic sweet French toast flavor and was shaped like tiny pieces of the decadent breakfast treat. However, people missed it so much that General Mills reintroduced it in 2014, and it's been back on store shelves ever since.
Golden Grahams
There's somewhat of a debate about which cereal is better: Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Golden Grahams. It ultimately comes down to personal preference, but Golden Grahams cereal was a hit in the 1990s and remains on store shelves today. If you like a milder, less sweet flavor, you're better off picking up a box of Golden Grahams, which has more of a brown-sugar graham cracker taste rather than a cinnamon one.
Lucky Charms
Lucky Charms might be at the top of the pyramid when it comes to sugary cereals. The sugar-coated, crunchy pieces are accompanied by literal mini marshmallows of various colors, which helped make them the ultimate bright-colored '90s treat. While the brand's leprechaun mascot has modernized through the years, the boxes are still the bright red they've been for ages.
Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles
Fruity Pebbles might be the most vibrant cereal on this list, meaning they fit in perfectly with the decade. Another sugary one, these multicolored pieces of puffed rice got plenty of kids excited to eat breakfast. But if you wanted a different type of sweetness, you might have opted for Cocoa Pebbles instead, which were the chocolate-flavored version. Some kids might have just wanted them for the prizes inside the box, too, though they've since done away with those.
Reese's Puffs
Peanut butter lovers, unite. As the ultimate cereal of my own childhood, nothing could hold a candle to Reese's Puffs. Launched in 1994, these corn-based orbs are full of peanut butter and chocolate flavor. But the best part of this cereal is the rapidly-fading crunch the second it hits the milk; you essentially get two totally different textures from start to finish. Bonus: They even make a great hot chocolate topping.
Froot Loops
Froot Loops, another O-shaped cereal, was made famous in part thanks to its popular mascot, Toucan Sam. Thankfully, he's still employed, as this fun, rainbow-colored breakfast treat is easy to find in stores. The 1990s proved to be a big decade for the brand, which added green, purple, and blue cereal colors – the first colorful additions since the product was introduced in the 1960s.
Cookie Crisp
If you've ever immediately craved a bowl of chocolate cookies upon getting out of bed, then you've probably treated yourself to Cookie Crisp, which approximates the look and taste of the classic baked goods. Some people remember it specifically because they weren't allowed to eat it — something about cookies for breakfast probably made at least a few parents pause — but those who loved it couldn't get enough.
Cocoa Krispies
Rice Krispies' chocolate-flavored sibling, Cocoa Krispies, was heaven for any chocolate lover in the 1990s. This decade also introduced Coco the Monkey as the brand's mascot (until 2001). It's easy to overlook them in the cereal aisle because the brown box doesn't quite stand out among the bright greens and reds of cereals like Apple Jacks and Lucky Charms, but these are still very much available if you want a burst of chocolate to start the day.
Frosted Mini Wheats
Frosted Mini Wheats are one of the heartiest cereals on this list, and they were so popular in the '90s because Kellogg's branded them as a healthier alternative to other sugary cereals. Parents were probably more willing to buy these for their kids than, say, Reese's Puffs (which I'll never understand), so they were a good compromise as a sweet cereal that still touted some health benefits.
Frosted Flakes
If you didn't love Frosted Mini Wheats, then maybe you loved Frosted Flakes. Tony the Tiger made this blue box of cereal much more fun, when really, these were just corn flakes coated in some sugar. These days, Tony is still the face of this breakfast favorite, and thankfully, he hasn't changed much through the years.
Berry Berry Kix
Berry Berry Kix is one of the few cereals on this list that was actually introduced in the 1990s. It debuted in 1992 as a variety of classic Kix cereal, and while it's still available today, there is one caveat. The brand reintroduced the cereal years later, and some people complain that the flavor isn't quite the same as it was in the 1990s.
Cap'n Crunch
Cap'n Crunch has a similar flavor to Corn Pops; it's a sweetened, corn puff cereal that tastes like it's flavored with a combination of brown sugar and vanilla, but the "Cap'n" mascot might have been what made it so well known. All things considered, the captain has hardly changed since the '90s, save for a slightly more modern character design, and if you're feeling nostalgic, it's easy to find this on store shelves.
Honey Smacks
Honey Smacks is one of those cereals that people forget about until they see it calling to them on grocery store shelves. The sweet puffed wheat product is similar to Corn Pops, but with a little more crunch and a slightly different flavor. Honey Smacks were often in those variety packages of mini cereals (at least that's where I always saw them), and that fun green frog is still the mascot.
Trix
"Silly rabbit, Trix are for kids!" is likely etched in the minds of anyone who watched TV in the 1990s (so, almost everyone), and in 1991, the brand crucially switched from Kix-shaped spheres to the cornucopia of fruit shapes that remain today. This fruity, crunchy corn cereal's bunny mascot is still the face of that big red box, and it's still waiting for you in the cereal aisle, should you want to buy it and reminisce.
Frosted Cheerios
Frosted Cheerios are the sweeter cousin of standard Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios. They're one of more than two dozen different Cheerios flavors available. This variation made its cereal aisle debut in 1995, and the key difference to the original is that each piece has a lightly sugared coating, which also makes them so hard to resist.
Waffle Crisp
Waffle Crisp is another cereal introduced in the 1990s that's still available today. It hit store shelves in 1996, but its parent company, Post, discontinued it in 2018. However, the cereal came back by popular demand in 2021 and has been on store shelves ever since. It's essentially just small, crispy, maple-drizzled waffle-flavored pieces, making it a fun sweet morning treat.