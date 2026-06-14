20 Popular '90s Cereals Still On Shelves Today

If you were born in the 1990s — or spent the bulk of your childhood in that decade — then you probably remember plenty of iconic store-bought snacks and foods that made each day a little more fun. Breakfast cereals were no exception, with that crunchy, often sugary goodness that helped you roll out of bed on busy school mornings. Of course, '90s cereals were popular among adults, but the fun colors, textures, and crispy, crackly sounds felt geared toward the kids of the decade.

If you're craving a bite of nostalgia, there's a good chance your favorite cereal you enjoyed during the '90s is still on store shelves today. The packaging and marketing might be slightly different, and it's possible that a few ingredients have changed, but next time you're at the grocery store, it's worth taking a walk to the grocery aisle and picking up a box of that certain cereal that reminds you of your youth. It should be noted that many of these products launched before the 1990s, but their colors and flavors made them extra popular in a decade when color-block patterns reigned supreme. While some of your favorite cereals might be discontinued, these 20 '90s breakfast favorites are still going strong.