James Bond, the dashing British secret agent of books and film, is likely as known for his specific taste in cocktails as for his license to kill and his designation as 007. The fictional hero created by British author Ian Fleming for his series of books famously drank shaken vodka martinis, which set off a long-standing debate on when a cocktail should be shaken or stirred. But Bond had other favorites, such as a bourbon and branch. Still, neither of these drinks were the invention of Fleming. That's not the case with the Vesper martini, which Fleming came up with for his first Bond book, "Casino Royale," from 1953.

This riff on a martini includes vodka, Lillet, and gin — specifically Gordon's Gin, the best-selling gin in the world, according to data from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis (via The Spirits Business). In the book, Bond asks a bartender to make one of these unique cocktails, telling him: "Three measures of Gordon's, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet" (via Internet Archive). The drink was shaken until ice cold, then served in a large champagne goblet with a thin slice of lemon peel. While Fleming never explained his reason for choosing Gordon's, this London dry gin has a long history and a traditional flavor profile leaning into juniper, with notes of citrus and black pepper.