What It Means If You Order A 'Bourbon And Branch' At The Bar

If you've ever been at a bar and heard someone ask for a bourbon and branch and wondered exactly what kind of crazy cocktail they were ordering — could a twig be involved? — you're not alone. The easy answer is it's bourbon and water, but it's actually much more complex than that (and even involves the likes of James Bond).

First, let's define "branch water." Merriam-Webster defines it as "plain water." That's what you likely get at an average bar when you order it. However, Collins defines it as "water from a small stream or brook." That gets us closer to its origins as an old-fashioned term for water from a creek (a branch of a river). More specifically, it refers to the limestone-filtered spring water found in Kentucky's aquifers. To some, this is the type of water that should be used in a bourbon and branch. Still, "bourbon and branch" has come to mean different things to different people.