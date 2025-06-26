What It Means If You Order A 'Bourbon And Branch' At The Bar
If you've ever been at a bar and heard someone ask for a bourbon and branch and wondered exactly what kind of crazy cocktail they were ordering — could a twig be involved? — you're not alone. The easy answer is it's bourbon and water, but it's actually much more complex than that (and even involves the likes of James Bond).
First, let's define "branch water." Merriam-Webster defines it as "plain water." That's what you likely get at an average bar when you order it. However, Collins defines it as "water from a small stream or brook." That gets us closer to its origins as an old-fashioned term for water from a creek (a branch of a river). More specifically, it refers to the limestone-filtered spring water found in Kentucky's aquifers. To some, this is the type of water that should be used in a bourbon and branch. Still, "bourbon and branch" has come to mean different things to different people.
James Bond and Elijah Craig can't agree
In "Diamonds are Forever," Ian Fleming's 1956 James Bond novel, 007 drinks a bourbon and branch rather than his signature vodka martini. Bond's version is made from equal parts Old Grand-Dad bourbon and branch water over ice, though some versions call for one part bourbon to two parts branch water. Like his controversial preference for a shaken martini — aficionados prefer it stirred — some people disagree with Bond (and creator Ian Fleming) about this take on a bourbon and branch.
To some folks, a bourbon and branch is simply bourbon with a few drops of water added to open up the flavors and aromas of the whiskey. Flavor molecules tend to cling to ethanol, both of which are repelled by water. When water is added to the bourbon, it forces the flavors to the surface, where they become more noticeable to your palate. A bit of water also helps tamp down the burn of the alcohol by lowering the alcohol content. Among those who consider this simpler version a bourbon and branch is the esteemed Kentucky distillery Elijah Craig. On its website, the recipe for the drink is simply 2 ounces of bourbon and a little water — the exact amount is left up to you.
Is branch water special?
Whether you (or your bartender) consider a bourbon and branch to be 007's version or Elijah Craig's, using actual branch water still needs to be taken into consideration. Branch water is what makes Kentucky bourbon so special. The water doesn't contain iron, which can negatively impact bourbon's flavor and color during its production. The water does contain trace amounts of magnesium and calcium, which help the fermentation process and adds sweetness to the final product. This same water also elevates a glass of bourbon, its minerals adding a velvety quality to your whiskey.
You can find Kentucky branch water online, including Old Limestone Mixing Water, sourced just downstream from Buffalo Trace distillery. If your favorite bar doesn't have branch water, bring it with you if you're so inclined, or simply ask for Fiji water (which has some similarities to the Kentucky version). It's worth trying both styles of this drink, but if you're springing for a higher-end bourbon, you might not want to opt for James Bond's version; it tends to water the bourbon down quite a bit. In the end, it's a matter of personal taste — and a matter of what the bar has on hand.