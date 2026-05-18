Costco's Newest Food Court Sundae Puts A Twist On A Classic Summer Dessert
Summer means ice cream season, but it also means taking advantage of fresh, in-season produce, such as strawberries. Costco just combined the best of both worlds and introduced a Strawberry Shortcake Sundae at its food court, which contains strawberry ice cream, strawberries, a sweet strawberry topping, and pieces of yellow shortcake.
Costco's food court is known for having budget-friendly foods, including the iconic $1.50 hot dog combo that's one of the best deals on the market. The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae is available for $2.99, which makes it an affordable after-dinner treat. It's one of a handful of sweet treats that Costco offers, including a vanilla sundae and strawberry banana smoothie.
Those who've tried Costco's Strawberry Shortcake Sundae seem to love it
If you're craving a summer treat, reviewers who've been lucky enough to try the sundae suggest running to the nearest Costco to grab one. "I just think that Costco has the best strawberry ice cream ever," social media reviewer @costcohotfinds said.
The dessert is likely only here for a limited time, however, probably just the summer months. If you're a strawberry lover, it's worth checking out while supplies last. The treat only dropped in mid-May, though, so most social media buzz is about how people can't wait to try it. Some people have even noted it's not available near them just yet, with the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae seemingly not yet replacing Costco's much-loved churro sundae from early 2026 in some locations.