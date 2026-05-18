Costco's Newest Food Court Sundae Puts A Twist On A Classic Summer Dessert

Summer means ice cream season, but it also means taking advantage of fresh, in-season produce, such as strawberries. Costco just combined the best of both worlds and introduced a Strawberry Shortcake Sundae at its food court, which contains strawberry ice cream, strawberries, a sweet strawberry topping, and pieces of yellow shortcake.

Costco's food court is known for having budget-friendly foods, including the iconic $1.50 hot dog combo that's one of the best deals on the market. The Strawberry Shortcake Sundae is available for $2.99, which makes it an affordable after-dinner treat. It's one of a handful of sweet treats that Costco offers, including a vanilla sundae and strawberry banana smoothie.