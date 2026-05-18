Costco Has A New Take-And-Bake Meal Italian Food Lovers Will Want To Try

If you're a Costco shopper looking for an easy-to-make dinner with a decisively Italian feel, there's a new Kirkland Signature take-and-bake meal that's been making the rounds on social media and is getting lots of love from customers. The new Kirkland Signature Beef Ragu with Gnocchi being rolled out at various Costco locations includes chunks of beef in a combination of ragu and Parmesan cream sauce with lots of Parmesan cheese on top.

While you might think this is a pasta dish, it's actually gnocchi, potato-based Italian dumplings, rather than pasta, which is typically made from flour. It sells for $6.99 per pound, which makes the family-sized package, which can weigh in at 3 or more pounds, over $20. But, as some customers have pointed out, the large size means you can get more than one meal out of the package. It's simple to prepare as well: just remove the plastic lid, wrap foil over the top of the aluminum package, and bake for 40 minutes to an hour in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven.