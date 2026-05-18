Costco Has A New Take-And-Bake Meal Italian Food Lovers Will Want To Try
If you're a Costco shopper looking for an easy-to-make dinner with a decisively Italian feel, there's a new Kirkland Signature take-and-bake meal that's been making the rounds on social media and is getting lots of love from customers. The new Kirkland Signature Beef Ragu with Gnocchi being rolled out at various Costco locations includes chunks of beef in a combination of ragu and Parmesan cream sauce with lots of Parmesan cheese on top.
While you might think this is a pasta dish, it's actually gnocchi, potato-based Italian dumplings, rather than pasta, which is typically made from flour. It sells for $6.99 per pound, which makes the family-sized package, which can weigh in at 3 or more pounds, over $20. But, as some customers have pointed out, the large size means you can get more than one meal out of the package. It's simple to prepare as well: just remove the plastic lid, wrap foil over the top of the aluminum package, and bake for 40 minutes to an hour in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven.
Reviews describe tender beef and pillowy gnocchi
Customers who've tried the Kirkland Signature Beef Ragu with Gnocchi describe the dish as having a good meat-to-gnocchi ratio with tender chunks of slow-cooked beef and perfectly soft and chewy gnocchi, plus the sauce is tangy and creamy with a hint of sweetness. The whole dish has been called hearty and a great comfort meal. While some customers felt the $6.99 price per pound a bit steep, others believe the amount of food you get is worth it. "We loved this," one Reddit user commented. "It made four individual meals for us, paired with Costco bag salad."
With all the hype, this gnocchi dish may find itself on Costco's fan-favorite list of ready-made meals, along with its rotisserie chicken and sausage and beef lasagna. Still, like with everything, people have differing opinions. Some Reddit users didn't love the sauce's flavor, while others felt the dish didn't contain enough beef. Whether you end up loving it or avoid it, like the often-panned Kirkland Signature burnt ends brisket, it's all a matter of taste. At least for now, the consensus seems to be that the Beef Ragu with Gnocchi is a winner.