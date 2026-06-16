The Best Oven Temperature For Juicy, Never-Dry Meatloaf

There are about a billion meatloaf recipes available for your experimentation, and many of those are focused on keeping the meat from drying out. But, whether you're using a stale bread trick to keep your meatloaf deliciously moist, or you're following celebrity chef tips like Bobby Flay's secret for the juiciest combination of beef, pork, and veal, one little step is pretty consistent across the board: your oven temperature. And the best temperature for making meatloaf is typically 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Turn your dial any higher than 350, and you're liable to end up with a charred exterior and a tepid interior, totally missing your desired finish. Meatloaf cooked on too high a temp is more vulnerable to dryness as well. Set lower, however, and your meatloaf will eventually come to its proper internal temperature of 160 degrees, but it will be soggy without much of a crust. That oven temp of 350 degrees Fahrenheit is a sweet in-between, and it will give your meatloaf the texture you're most likely after, even without that little bit of culinary perspective.